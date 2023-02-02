Gilbert Burns Reacts to Jorge Masvidal Not Wanting to Fight for ‘BMF’ Belt

Top-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns will continue to press the UFC about fighting for Jorge Masvidal’s “Baddest Motherf*****” (BMF) belt on April 8, even though the latter doesn’t want the ceremonial belt on the line.

The two 170-pounders will go to war during the UFC 287 co-main event at a location the promotion has yet to determine. Burns (21-5) will look to continue his Octagon momentum after stopping Neil Magny last month via first-round submission. For “Gamebred,” he’ll try to halt his three-fight losing streak, the worst skid of his 35-16 professional mixed martial arts career.

Burns tweeted earlier this week that he wanted to battle Masvidal for five rounds, not three, and he hoped Gamebred’s BMF title would be up for grabs. Masvidal earned the belt in 2019 after besting Nate Diaz. But, at this moment in time, the gold strap is a one-and-done ceremonial title that was exclusively made for Diaz and Masvidal.

Masvidal appeared on Monday’s episode of MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” and he had the opportunity to respond to Burns’ demands. And in short, he’s not interested in either of them, shooting down both requests.

Burns Said He Is ‘Pushing’ UFC for the 5-Round BMF Fight

MMA Fighting then caught up with “Durinho,” asking for his response to Masvidal. Well, Burns said that just because Masvidal wasn’t game didn’t mean he wouldn’t stop asking the promotion to fill his desires.

“For sure, it’s a disappointment,” Burns said. “I’m still waiting on the UFC. We’re talking with the UFC — if they say, ‘We don’t think so,’ I’m going to say please, come on. I don’t ask for much. I just want five rounds. You guys did five rounds for Leon Edwards and Nate [Diaz], you guys did five rounds on other occasions. Why not? I’m pushing, but we’re still waiting.

“It’s very hard when one guy says no – it’s very hard for the UFC to say yes. So we’ll see. I would love to have that [‘BMF’] title in place and five rounds for sure because I just think I’m going to destroy this guy.”

Burns Said He ‘Guarantees’ Finish if They Compete in a 5-round Contest, Calls Himself True BMF

If the bout ends up having two rounds tacked onto it, Durinho told the outlet that fans can expect him to finish Masvidal. Regardless, Burns believes fans know that he’s the man who should already hold the BMF strap because of his MMA history.

“The main goal is destroying these guys and become champion,” Burns said. “So if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. Three rounds, I’m going to make that guy suffer so much in three rounds that it should be enough, but five rounds just guarantees a finish. If the fight is five rounds, I’ll finish, but if he don’t want it, it’s all good.”

Burns went on to say that he’s the promotion’s BMF, not Masvidal.

“Having that belt, I think the true fans know I’m not trying to put myself on a different level from everybody,” Burns continued. “I think we’re all humans, we’re the same, but I’m different. I fight anyone. I think I’m the BMF in the division and the whole UFC. I fight anyone.

“I fought Khamzat [Chimaev], I fought Neil Magny. I fought ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. Those guys call me, ‘You want to fight Wonderboy, and Wonderboy was [ranked] No. 5. I don’t care. I remember they called me not too long ago you want to fight the Russian dude, who is 20-0, I said yes. Do you want to go to Denmark to fight Gunnar Nelson in two weeks? Yeah, I’ll go. I think I’m way more BMF than these guys.”