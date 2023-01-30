Jorge Masvidal Sounds Off on Conor McGregor: ‘Not Good for His Brand’

The UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****,” Jorge Masvidal, wants to fight Conor McGregor, but he doesn’t think the Irishman wants a piece of him.

Masvidal is gearing up for his Octagon return. He’s scheduled to fight fellow former 170-pound title contender Gilbert Burns during the UFC 287 co-main event on April 8. On Monday, Masvidal spoke with Ariel Helwani on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” about his upcoming contest. And during the interview, Masvidal gave his take on battling McGregor.

“Notorious” has said on several occasions that he plans to make his fighting comeback this year, but according to Masvidal, it won’t be against him.

“I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me,” Masvidal said. “It sucks, you know? He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shoots it down. I don’t know why. I think I’m bigger. I think I’m quicker than him, and we both know I hit harder than him — so I get it. Stylistically, it’s not the best for him or his brand, you know? Not only am I going to beat the f****** brakes off of him, but I’m going to do it in a way that’s not good for his brand. I’m going to do it on my feet, you know?”

McGregor last fought in July 2021 when he battled Masvidal’s teammate, Dustin Poirier, in a trilogy bout. Unfortunately for the former two-division UFC champion, he broke his leg during the latter part of the opening round at UFC 264 and the fight was called off in between the first and second frames.

Conor McGregor Could End Up Coaching ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Now that he’s finished filming the upcoming “Road House” remake alongside Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, McGregor appears ready to make his return to combat sports in some capacity. And that could be by him stepping in as a coach on an upcoming season of the UFC’s longtime reality competition show “The Ultimate Fighter.”

McGregor took to Instagram last week to reveal that he had been offered a coaching role by the promotion. Notorious ran his own team during the show’s 22nd season opposite Urijah Faber. Well, it appears McGregor is open to a coaching opportunity again.

“This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house,” McGregor wrote, sharing a photo of himself. “Where I coached vs urijah faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight. With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey. I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed. I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready motherf******. #StayReady.”

See the post below:

Tony Ferguson Said He’s Been Offered a Coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ as Well

Longtime UFC lightweight staple Tony Ferguson took to Instagram after McGregor’s announcement to state that he had been asked to coach on “The Ultimate Fighter” as well, and he wanted to do it opposite McGregor. McGregor and Ferguson have been in each other’s orbits for years, but they’ve never met inside the Octagon.

That could change if they end up on the same season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Ferguson wrote: “I’ve Been Asked To Coach On TUF Against Ol’e Fathead, or Anyone Of My Choosing If That Cake-Eatin’ Sum’Bish’ Wouldn’t Show *mack* What A Vagina. I’m Always Ready Anytime Anywhere.. I Choose You McKnacker @thenotoriousmma See Ewe Soon- Thee Champ.”