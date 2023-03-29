Gibert Burns Talks Taking Colby Covington’s Title Shot After UFC 287

Gilbert Burns plans to put on a stellar performance at UFC 287. And by doing so, he hopes to leapfrog Colby Covington for a 170-pound title shot.

Burns is currently ranked No. 5 in the division and he’ll battle No. 11 Jorge Masvidal during the April 9 co-main event. “Durinho” is riding the momentum of his first-round domination of Neil Magny in January. Prior to that, he put on a 2022 “Fight of the Year” candidate with Khamzat Chimaev and he narrowly lost the fight via unanimous decision.

The Brazilian fan favorite spoke with MMA Junkie ahead of his collision with Masvidal. And he said that although UFC president Dana White confirmed Colby Covington was next in line to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight strap, he plans to “steal the show” and bypass “Chaos” en route to his second title opportunity.

“One hundred percent, I can steal the show and put doubt on everyone’s mind,” Burns said. “It all depends on the performance. If I go out there and dominate this guy and finish what Colby didn’t do in this last fight, what took Kamaru (Usman) seven rounds to do. If I go out there in one or two (rounds), I think that says a lot. So we’ll see.

“We’re still 11 days to the fight, there’s work to do, but I’m confident that I’m going to finish Jorge Masvidal.”

Burns Said Covington Came ‘Out of Nowhere’ & Got a Championship Fight

Fans heard virtually nothing from Covington regarding his fighting future after his UFC 272 win over Masvidal in March 2022 up until earlier this month when he appeared in London, England, as the official backup fighter for UFC 286’s Edwards versus Kamaru Usman.

Although Covington wasn’t needed, he locked himself in as the next man up for “Rocky.” And Burns doesn’t think Chaos should receive the opportunity.

“It’s been almost one year since he fought Masvidal, and now he’s coming off two wins, two losses in his last four fights. He sat down for a year,” Burns said. “I remember the rumors after Khamzat (Chimaev) missed weight and fought Kevin Holland. He was supposed to fight Colby, and I don’t know what happened. Then it was Shavkat (Rakhmonov). He was supposed to fight Colby, and that never happened. Now that guy comes out of nowhere and steps in. Colby is smart, but I don’t know why the UFC is giving the opportunity to the guy, but it is what it is. I hope that doesn’t happen.

Burns Said He Won’t ‘Cry About It If They Give It to Colby’

Durinho understands that there are a lot of moving parts to the fight game, and all that he can control right now is his preparation for Masvidal. And when it comes time to step into the cage at UFC 287, he’ll do what he can to take Masvidal out “spectacularly” and further his case to be Edward’s next opponent.

“I have the opportunity on April 8 to make a doubt in everyone’s mind and go out there and finish this guy spectacularly,” Burns continued. “I hope Leon is there. I hope Dana is there. I hope Colby is there. I will put on a clinic against this guy and try to get a title shot. But I’m not going to cry about it if they give it to Colby.

“I want a clear path. OK, everything goes good against Jorge, what should I do now? Otherwise, I just sit down and wait like this guy is doing and then deserve it. It’s not just because it’s me, but I’m willing to fight anyone, and I’ve proved that over and over. Yet, this guy sits down for a year and he gets the opportunity. I don’t know, it just doesn’t make sense. I’m not crying about it.

“He does whatever he wants to do. He talks and everyone talking about him now. But deserving, earning? I don’t think he did. I’m the only guy in the division that’s willing to fight anyone, and I’m going to keep doing that.”