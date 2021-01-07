Israel Adesanya Takes Aim at Logan Paul: ‘Hey Lil Mama’

Current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took aim at YouTuber Logan Paul on Wednesday, sharing a meme of himself and Paul.

Both Logan and his brother, Jake Paul, have taken the combat sports world by storm, drumming up controversy and excitement for potential boxing matches with stars.

Paul, who is 0-1 as a boxer, is set to face Floyd Mayweather in a “super exhibition” bout next month.

According to UFC president Dana White, Adesanya is on his way up a division, challenging UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz on March 6 at UFC 259. “The Last Stylebender” will look to become the fifth UFC champion to simultaneously hold two titles and the first fighter ever to have both the light heavyweight and middleweight straps at the same time.

The upcoming bout has not deterred Adesanya from doing something he does well, trolling on social media. He took to Twitter and posted a doctored photo of himself with Paul, whispering in his ear: “Hey lil’ mama lemme whisper in your ear.” See below:

