Analyst on Jake Paul’s Choice: ‘Biggest Mistake’ of His Fight Career

Social media superstar Jake Paul won’t be stepping inside the boxing ring against Tommy Fury, as “TNT” pulled out of their scheduled fight due to a chest infection and broken rib.

However, Paul will still show up for the Showtime PPV on December 18, 2021, and “The Problem Child” will take on a familiar foe, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul announced the news on Monday that he’ll rematch “The Chosen One” at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. The two battled in August 2021 and The Problem Child extended his professional record to 4-0 by defeating Woodley via split decision.

Woodley has contested the result since it was announced, and now he’ll have a chance to get that loss back.

But according to retired MMA fighter turned analyst Chael Sonnen, Paul should never have granted Woodley a rematch. Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week, “The American Gangster” shared his belief that accepting the new fight was the “biggest mistake” of Paul’s boxing career.

Sonnen said Woodley is highly motivated to defeat Paul, and The Problem Child hasn’t put any thought into The Chosen One as he was preparing for Fury, a completely different type of boxer.

“This is the biggest mistake of Jake Paul’s short career,” Sonnen said via Mirror. “Absolutely, without question, this is the biggest risk he could possibly take. To fight Tyron Woodley – who by the way is training all the time – Jake is not getting a softball down the middle. He’s getting a very hard fight against his No.1 rival who is completely motivated to fight and defeat him and Jake wasn’t even thinking about the guy.”

Sonnen Said Paul Is Following ‘Golden Rule of Show Businesses’ By Accepting the New Fight

During the video, Sonnen gave Paul his stamp of approval for showing a fighter’s mentality. Paul could have decided to postpone the Fury fight instead of taking on a lethal Woodley with only two weeks’ notice. However, he chose to keep the show alive.

“Jake is willing to step in because he follows the golden rule of show business which is that the show must go on,” Sonnen continued. “So when I tell you this is a huge mistake from Jake, I am right, but it’s because he is willing to make that mistake that you must accept him into the club.”

Paul Added a $500,000 KO Clause to Woodley’s Contract

Sonnen also pointed to the fact that because The Problem Child elected to stay on as the main event, the PPV event will move forward. Without him, the event could have potentially been canceled, or at the very least, done very little business compared to if Paul was fighting.

“He doesn’t have to beat Tyron Woodley, he already did, what he does have to do is show up and show a respect to the rest of the card who is counting on that paycheque,” The American Gangster said. “Their holidays are going to be very different if Jake is not there, Showtime [the event’s broadcaster] have taken all the risk, believed in him and set this thing up and he’s shown them respect.

Sonnen also mentioned that The Problem Child added a clause to The Chosen One’s contract. If the former UFC welterweight champion knocks out Paul, he’ll receive an extra $500,000.

“He absolutely did, and in a matter of fact he took this thing one step further and told Tyron Woodley that he’ll give him $500,000 if he can knock him out,” Sonnen said.

