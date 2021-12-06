Tommy Fury Shares Reason He Pulled Out of Jake Paul Fight

Tommy Fury has pulled out of his scheduled boxing match with social media sensation Jake Paul, and he released a statement outlining the reason why he won’t make it to the ring on December 18, 2021.

“TNT,” who is the half brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, and “The Problem Child” were set to settle their beef via Showtime PPV. However, the undefeated 7-0 boxer suffered a rib injury and chest infection, forcing him out of the bout. That’s what he revealed in a statement to Ariel Helwani on December 6, 2021.

Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: pic.twitter.com/tVE2ggJe9I — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2021

Fury’s statement reads:

I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.

Paul will now rematch former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on the same night. The two boxed in August 2021 and The Problem Child defeated the MMA star by split decision.

Paul Bashed Fury for Pulling Out, Says TNT Has ‘Vaginitis’

The Problem Child announced the news via social media of Fury’s withdrawal on Monday, December 6, 2021. According to Paul, he knew about TNT dropping out of the fight a few days prior. He also said Fury has a “medical condition called vaginitis.”

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th,” Paul wrote. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis,… I don’t give a f*** who it is. Tommy’s pulling out because of a “medical condition” called vaginitis.”

Paul also revealed that the same stipulation he had with Fury will be carried over to Woodley. If “The Chosen One” manages to KO The Problem Child, he’ll receive an extra $500,000.

“Unlike the Fury’s, Tyron actually has some balls, is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out,” Paul continued. “First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

Unclear If We Will See Paul vs. Fury Next

For fans who were really excited about the Paul vs. Fury clash, it’s unclear if that’ll be put on next. A lot likely rides on what happens on December 18th between The Problem Child and The Chosen One.

If Paul defeats Woodley, he may look to schedule a fight with TNT in the first quarter of 2022. But if he loses, it’s uncertain how much that’ll derail the career of the 4-0 combatant.

But one thing is clear, there are high stakes for both Woodley and Paul, who want to remain relevant in the boxing scene.

