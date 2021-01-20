Controversial Star Jake Paul Announces Next Boxing Match

Controversial YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul is heading back into the boxing ring in a few months, according to TMZ. Paul had been teasing on social media a massive fight announcement, and on Wednesday he confirmed he will box on April 10.

“The Problem Child” is 2-0 as a boxer and last competed in November in the co-main event of Triller’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. He took on NBA point guard Nate Robinson and ruthlessly knocked out the athlete in the second round. Watch below:

Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul Knockout pic.twitter.com/amVL8qknzX — eli but different (@ricanfgt) November 29, 2020

An opponent has not been publicly named for Paul as of yet, however he has been linked to multiple MMA stars, including multiple-promotion welterweight champion Ben Askren. In December, “Funky” took to social media to reveal he had accepted Paul’s challenge for a boxing bout, however he hadn’t heard anything from “The Problem Child” since accepting.

This story is still developing.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Askren Wanted to Box Paul, Unclear If He Is the Opponent

Askren, who fought three times in the UFC and won both the ONE and Bellator welterweight championships, showed interest in boxing The Problem Child. “Funky” retired from MMA in 2019 after losing to Demian Maia and has remained busy podcasting, coaching and investing.

However, he views a bout with Paul as an easy payday and is willing to compete in a boxing bout for the first time in his combat sports career. In late December, Askren said via social media:

So let me give you a little recap of the situation. I’m retired, coaching wrestling, doing some podcasts, buying some Bitcoin, enjoying life. I don’t really want to fight anybody. So in November, this jabroni Jake Paul calls me out, puts up a post with my name. Haha, it’s kind of funny. Whatever, right? No big deal. Well then, a couple of weeks later I get a couple of texts. Then a week after that, I get some calls [and] I get an offer. Okay, this guy really wants to fight. Am I opposed to making some easy money beating up a YouTuber? Of course I’m not. Right? So, what do I do? Sure, Jacob, I’ll fight you. No problem, I accept publicly on Twitter nonetheless. Since then, Jacob’s gone silent. Jacob’s kind of a coward. Sorry guys, don’t think the fights happening.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Paul Has Challenged Multiple Other MMA Stars, Including Conor McGregor

The Problem Child has a lot of names in mind when it comes to MMA fighters, challenging the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis.

Danis and Bisping have shown interest in a boxing bout with Paul, whereas McGregor and Masvidal haven’t commented publicly about a potential fight.

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz: Dana White Smiles, Hints at Possible Opponent? [WATCH]