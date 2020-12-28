Jake Paul’s ‘Gone Silent,’ UFC Star Says After Accepting Fight

Former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren wants to box YouTuber Jake Paul, however “Funky” took to social media on Sunday to claim that Paul has “gone silent.” Askren made headlines last week when he announced that he had accepted the “Problem Child’s” offer to fight in March 2021.

On December 22, Askren said to Paul in a video, “I will see you March 28 in Los Angeles and I will humble you.” However, according to “Funky,” he hasn’t heard anything from Paul or his team since he accepted the offer. Triller, the platform that promoted Paul’s last match, recently told the Irish Mirror’s Donagh Corby that Askren vs. Paul has not been confirmed.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word…. I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

Askren, who retired from MMA last year, shared another video on Sunday explaining that he received a fight offer from Paul, but that nothing has moved since and he doesn’t believe the fight will happen.

“Hopefully Santa brings @jakepaul some courage for Christmas next year,” Askren wrote in the caption of the post. In the video, Funky said:

So let me give you a little recap of the situation. I’m retired, coaching wrestling, doing some podcasts, buying some Bitcoin, enjoying life. I don’t really want to fight anybody. So in November, this jabroni Jake Paul calls me out, puts up a post with my name. Haha, it’s kind of funny. Whatever, right? No big deal. Well then, a couple of weeks later I get a couple of texts. Then a week after that, I get some calls [and] I get an offer. Okay, this guy really wants to fight. Am I opposed to making some easy money beating up a YouTuber? Of course I’m not. Right? So, what do I do? Sure, Jacob, I’ll fight you. No problem, I accept publicly on Twitter nonetheless. Since then, Jacob’s gone silent. Jacob’s kind of a coward. Sorry guys, don’t think the fights happening.

Askren is known for his world-class grappling and has accumulated a professional MMA record of 19-2, with six wins coming via KO/TKO, six via submission and wins via decision. Paul has a boxing record of 2-0, winning both by knockout.

