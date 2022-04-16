Jake Paul Tries to Coax UFC Legend Out of Retirement With Offer

Social media sensation Jake Paul has offered UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping a large sum of money to participate in a boxing match.

The challenge came after Bisping, who is also the UFC’s former middleweight champion, took notice of Paul’s “hit list.” During a recent stint on “The Fight With Teddy Atlas” podcast, Paul brought up several notable names who are potential opponents he wants to face off against inside the boxing ring.

Among the fighters were Bisping and fellow former 185-pound UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva.

“There’s a lot of people on the hitlist and some other names that we’re talking to, so just trying to pick the biggest opponent,” Paul said via BJPenn.com. “There’s Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury, Sonny Williams.”

“I’m looking for someone who can match my star power,” he continued.

Bisping Responded to Paul’s Hit List, Paul Then Made a Fight Offer

Well, “The Count” had something to say about being on Paul’s hit list. Taking to Twitter, Bisping jabbed at “The Problem Child” for boxing MMA fighters in the past who are smaller than him, specifically former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-ONE and Bellator MMA 170-pound champion Ben Askren.

“Come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size?” Bisping tweeted. “Surely that excludes me from your ‘hit list.'”

😂😂😂 come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” pic.twitter.com/S9OGPCe920 — michael (@bisping) April 15, 2022

A little while later, Paul answered Bisping. First, The Problem Child compared what he thinks he’d do to the Englishman inside a boxing ring to Dan Henderson knocking out Bisping during UFC 100. He also ripped on Bisping’s glass eye.

“I would knock you out worse than Hendo,” Paul tweeted. “You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… [eye emoji] (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol).”

While speaking with Jackass star Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast, Bisping said he was considered “clinically blind” in the latter part of his MMA career due to a detached retina he suffered to Vitor Belfort in 2013.

“It was very stressful,” Bisping said via Men’s Health. “The problem was, every fight you have, you do your training camp, you fly to wherever it is… you fly all your team out there, get the flights, hotel, meals, and you’ve got to pay them all for coming. And then you’ve got to see a local doctor the day of the fight. I’m like, s***, this guy might be the guy who pulls you from the fight, the guy who takes a look at your eyes and says fuck this, you’re not fighting.”

Paul Is 5-0 as a Professional Boxer With 4 Wins By KO/TKO

The Problem Child knows nothing but success inside the boxing ring. He has a professional boxing record of 5-0, which includes two wins over Woodley, as well as a TKO victory against Askren.

Paul last boxed in December 2021 when he took on Woodley in a rematch. In August 2021, The Problem Child bested “The Chosen One” via split decision, and in their second fight, Paul put a stamp on their rivalry. He landed a thunderous right hand during the sixth round, knocking Woodley out cold.

All but one of Paul’s victories have come by KO or TKO.