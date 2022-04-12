Canelo May One Day Fight Unlikely Superstar, Oscar De La Hoya Says

Oscar De La Hoya recently praised Jake Paul for his efforts as a boxer, and he sees him one day beating world champions and possibly fighting Canelo Alvarez.

“The Golden Boy” was recently interviewed by TMZ, and he spoke about “The Problem Child.” Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, and he holds victories over the likes of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-ONE and Bellator 170-pound champion Ben Askren.

Although Paul has only been boxing for around three years, the boxing legend believes he can one day fight for a world championship, as long as he keeps up his training and momentum.

“Jake Paul is taking it serious,” De La Hoya said via Middle Easy. “This is not a one-off, a two-off, a three-off, no. He wants to become a world champion and there’s no other way out of becoming world champion, you have to fight the very best. I just want to say that but Jake Paul is doing the right thing. He’s on his way to becoming a contender and he’s on his way to becoming a world contender and then a world champion, if he keeps it up.”

Paul has expressed interest in boxing Canelo at some point, and The Golden Boy doesn’t think that’s out of the realm of possibility. But first, The Problem Child needs to prove himself in the ring by beating noteworthy boxers and champions.

“Look, anything can happen in boxing,” De La Hoya continued. “I think, in order to fight an elite fighter like that, like Canelo, you have to prove yourself. You have to have a world title. You have to fight a few contenders, a few world champions. You can’t just go in there. [Because] It wouldn’t be fair for other world champions waiting in line to fight Canelo.”

“Jake Paul has all the time in the world,” The Golden Boy said. “[He’s a] Young guy, he can work himself up the ladder, [and] possibly fight Canelo in the near future, who knows. A couple years from now, maybe. I think Jake Paul, the way he keeps proving himself, the way he trains in the gym…cause I hear, I have voices everywhere, I have eyes everywhere, and Jake Paul, he’s working his a** off. I’m actually proud of that.”

De La Hoya Challenged Boxers & MMA Fighters to Call Out Paul

The Golden Boy continued praising Paul, calling him the “real deal.” He also challenged MMA combatants and boxers to call out The Problem Child. But De La Hoya warned that if they do, expect them to be in for a scrap.

“Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul, he’s the real deal, I’m going to tell you that,” De La Hoya said. “With only four or five fights and the way he’s taking it serious, Jake Paul is the real deal. And I dare anyone who has boxing experience, who has MMA experience, to call him out because I’ll tell you one thing, this guy can beat a lot of good champions and even maybe great champions.”

Paul Being in the Sport of Boxing Is ‘Wonderful,’ De La Hoya Said

The Golden Boy views Paul’s presence in boxing as “wonderful for the sport,” specifically because of his status on social media. The Problem Child has nearly 20 million followers on Instagram alone, and he actively promotes his boxing career, as well as others like women’s pound-for-pound great Amanda Serrano.

“Look, all the social media stuff, everybody wants to be him, think about it, everybody wants followers, everyone’s on social media,” De La Hoya pointed out. “What’s wrong with him having 19-plus million followers, there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s wonderful for the sport.”

“Enough with that BS, right?,” he continued. “Let him be, he’s doing the right thing, he’s great for boxing and I really hope he does become world champion.”