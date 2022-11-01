WWE Icon Says Jake Paul Could Handle UFC Star Conor McGregor

WWE icon Ric Flair has backed Jake Paul to handle UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing fight.

This past Saturday, social media sensation turned boxer Paul took on mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva for the headlining bout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ’The Problem Child’ battled it out with Silva in a competitive bout and scored a knockdown in the last round. Ultimately, Paul managed to edge out ‘The Spider’ in a hard-fought war that saw him get the nod on the judges’ scorecards by a split decision.

During the build-up to the most notable win of Paul’s career, Flair shared his thoughts on a potential boxing showdown between Paul and McGregor in an episode of “To Be the Man” podcast.

“Conor McGregor I think he could handle,” said Flair. “Conor can’t use the wrestling skills, they can’t use the submissions. It’s free, kind of like Anderson Silva.”

Flair had predicted Paul would come out on top and praised him for a successful transition to boxing.

“I think he’ll beat Anderson Silva. Because from what I’ve seen of him, Anderson is more of a wrestler submission type guy. It takes a lot of balls to do what they are doing. To walk off the strength of their YouTube and their internet connections and actually pull this stuff off, it’s great. I hope they are getting paid.”

Paul Asked McGregor To Join Him & Silva in Forming a Fighters’ Association

Going into the matchup, ’The Problem Child’ made a wager with Silva that he would help the influencer launch a fighters’ association if he lost.

“If I win, me and you come together to create a united fighters’ association to help UFC fighters get better pay and better healthcare. You become the interim president. We unite to help these fighters once and for all.”

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agreeing a bet ahead of their fight on Saturday night. If Silva wins, Jake rematches him in kickboxing. If Jake wins, Silva joins him to start an association to help UFC fighters get better pay and healthcare… [📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/MRgqPI3OtD — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2022

Paul asked ‘The Notorious’ to join forces with them in helping form the organization.

“Conor, I have a message for you. Join me and Anderson in helping these fighters,” Paul told Oscar Willis of The Mac Life. “We need all the help we can get. You’ve been pretty selfish. At this point in your whole entire career, what have you done for a lot of fighters? This would be a powerful statement for you to join.

“So stop it, stop running, stop hiding, stop being selfish. We need all the help we can get in making this union. Conor McGregor that’s the message, join me and Anderson Silva. It needs to be done.”

McGregor Has Been Linked to a Return Next Year

‘The Notorious’ has been swiftly recovering since suffering a horrific leg break injury in his last outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Jul. 2021. His leg appears to have healed, and he’s back to training in all aspects of mixed martial arts. Currently, he’s busy shooting for his Hollywood debut in the upcoming reboot of the 1989 classic Road House.

UFC president Dana White confirmed McGregor was not in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) drug testing pool. He would need to be in it for six months before he could be eligible to fight under the banner.

McGregor has indicated a comeback at the end of the first quarter next year, with fellow superstars Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, and Alex Volkanovski the prime runners to welcome him back to the octagon.