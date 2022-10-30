Deadly Striker Threatens Jake Paul After Anderson Silva Win: ‘Revenge Is Coming’

Jake Paul earned a win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday and Uriah Hall wants to exact vengeance by beating “The Problem Child” inside the boxing ring.

Paul and “The Spider” battled during their Showtime PPV cruiserweight headliner in Glendale, Arizona on October 29. The contest went all eight rounds with both men finding success throughout. Specifically, Silva displayed his superior inside boxing whereas Paul found openings at range.

And after Paul knocked down Silva in the final frame, he appeared to put a stamp on the result. The Problem Child left the Desert Diamond Arena with the win via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73).

Hall, who fought and defeated Silva inside the Octagon in what ultimately was The Spider’s final UFC fight, also competed on the Most Valuable Promotions card. He drew former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell and “Prime Time” picked up his first professional boxing win, earning the judges’ nod via unanimous decision.

Hall Said He Could Give Paul ‘A Challenge,’ Doesn’t Believe Paul ‘Hits That Hard’

Hall spoke with the media during the night’s post-fight press conference and he took aim at the 6-0 boxer. Prime Time shared his interest in battling The Problem Child next, and he also dismissed Paul’s punching power.

“I definitely think I could take him,” Hall said (h/t MMA Junkie). “He has an awkward style. I was watching him. His style will lure you in. It’s almost like it’s hard to hit him, the way he stands a certain way and throws these awkward punches. In all his fights, he almost does the same thing.

“I definitely think I could give him a challenge, because I’ll come at him. He’ll hit me, but I’ll come at him. I don’t back up with boxing gloves on. I take a couple shots, but I’ll come at you. Le’Veon (Bell) was probably one of the hardest-hitting dudes with those gloves on that I’ve ever felt. I don’t think Jake hits that hard. Yeah, bro, you don’t. Yeah, I said it.”

Hall ‘Felt It’ for Silva, Wants to Earn Vengeance for The Spider

Prime Time is a fan of Silva’s, and he told the media that it “sucked” when he had to fight him in October 2020. Hall won the match via fourth-round TKO.

Hall continued with his take on Paul, promising that “revenge is coming” and stating that he’d like to be the man to deliver it.

“You should’ve heard me in the background,” Hall said. “I was like, ‘Revenge is coming.’ It sucked. It even sucked when I had to fight him. Anderson has done so much for the sport. He inspired a lot of people, some people in this room. He’s an icon. He’s a legend. When people say that I’m a legend, I’m like, ‘That dude is a legend.’ I have so much respect for him.

“It hurt to watch, but I’ve got to separate those emotions. At the end of the day, it’s the skillset. Jake Paul did what he had to do to win, but I definitely felt it for Anderson.”

Hall retired from mixed martial arts a few months back, but he’s seemingly found a new fire battling in boxing. Prime Time said that he loves to compete and if another opportunity in boxing comes up that suits him, he’ll “definitely do it.”