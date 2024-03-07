Reaction to News Jake Paul Will Fight Mike Tyson on Netflix is Already Mixed

Early reaction to news influencer fighter Jake Paul will take on heavyweight great Mike Tyson in a boxing match, in an event Netflix will stream, is already mixed.

Details of the event, which will likely be one of boxing’s most-watched shows of the year, are as follows:

It takes place on July 20

The location is the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

80,000 tickets will be available for purchase

Those watching at home will need a Netflix subscription

Netflix unveiled a promo trailer for the show, and said fans “won’t want to miss” it.

Watch it here:

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

It is unclear whether this fight is a legitimate one, like some of Paul’s pro bouts, or an exhibition like the last time Tyson stepped in the ring to participate in an unofficial bout with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Heavy contacted event-organizers to find out more, but we are yet to receive a response.

Despite Tyson’s pedigree as a former heavyweight champion — the youngest fighter ever to have won boxing’s top honor — he is 57 years old and was seen on video two years ago walking with a cane, per The Sun.

Paul, in contrast, is 30 years younger than Tyson and fights two to three times a year.

As such, bookmakers have determined that Paul is the favorite to win.

🚨 ODDS! 🚨 Jake Paul: -500

Mike Tyson: +325 Who we got? ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jstguVPgMt — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) March 7, 2024

Paul Vows to Knock Tyson Out

Tyson said Thursday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter: “We signed the contract.”

Paul was more forthcoming on X and went as far as to say that he’d knock Tyson out come fight night.

It’s “the biggest fight of the 21st century” according to Paul, and taking place inside “the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world.”

The creator added: “My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time.”

In a closing comment, Paul said it’s “time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Reaction to the News is Mixed

Though creators online appeared hyped, reaction to the news that Paul and Tyson will slug it out is actually mixed.

The podcaster True Geordie said on X that the event “will be [expletive] massive.”

Boxing commentator Dan Canobbio said it’ll be “the most watched fight in the history of the sport.”

Prominent sports site Barstool Sports, meanwhile, acknowledged that, while “we’re all going to watch it,” it is still going “to suck.”

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is officially going down this Summer. It’s going to suck but we’re all gonna watch it @KFCBarstool @KFCradio pic.twitter.com/ClwyUkaakh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 7, 2024

MMA creator Karissa Maxwell McKee said: “I’m old enough to remember when Celebrity Deathmatch was inspired by boxing and not the other way around.”

I’m old enough to remember when Celebrity Deathmatch was inspired by boxing and not the other way around. — Karisa Maxwell McKee (@KarisaMaxwell) March 7, 2024

And Paul’s rival KSI pointed to Tyson’s age at over 50, and said: “No one wanted this … so sad to see, man.”

Boxing News columnist Elliot Worsell was far more scathing.

He wrote that it’s “the surest sign yet that all that matters today, in boxing as is in life, is profile and clout.”

Worsell later added: “Influencers like Jake Paul, as well as so many others, have courageously shown that all you really need to do to get ahead is dress up, [and] give yourself a title.

“As for Tyson, a tragedy with far too many dramatic moments for it to be believed, this fight with Paul – if of course it happens – merely represents the latest sad chapter in a story packed full of them.”