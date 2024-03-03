Jake Paul is a ‘Nasty KO’ Waiting to Happen, 1 of Boxing’s Top Fighters Says

Novice boxer Jake Paul is a “nasty knockout” just waiting to happen, according to one of boxing’s top operators Shakur Stevenson.

The lightweight fighter made the remark after seemingly watching Paul score a first-round finish over Ryan Bourland on Saturday in Puerto Rico.

Victory marked Paul’s ninth win — six of which have been by knockout — as he breezed past Bourland.

According to Compubox data sent to Heavy, Bourland landed a mere three punches from 24 thrown for a connect rate of 12.5%.

This paled in comparison to Paul’s activity who landed 24 from 74 thrown for a 32.4% connect rate.

The finish wasn’t by concussive knockout but, rather, a referee’s stoppage as Paul backed Bourland into a corner and wailed punch after punch on him, until the ref intervened.

Stevenson, a Top Rank boxer who has won world championships in three separate weight classes, appeared to suggest the win cannot mask Paul’s flaws.

Paul, Stevenson said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, is “reckless as hell.”

He said: “When he steps up the competition he better correct that cause I could see a nasty KO with the right person.”

Ryan Garcia Turned on Paul

Another of boxing’s top operators Ryan Garcia, who has amassed a large social media following, turned on his former friend Paul.

“Okay, enough,” he began in a post on X. “It’s on; I’m going to have to do this.

“I’m going to end this Jake Paul boxing thing,” said super lightweight fighter Garcia, who has a tough task scheduled April 20 as he boxes unbeaten fighter Devin Haney at Barclays Center in New York.

“Bring it on Jake, I’m dead [expletive] serious.”

He later added: “Hit my team up.”

MMA Fighters Also Took Delight in Trolling Paul Online

The Bourland bout was the 10th of Paul’s career and follows a chance of direction in boxing strategy.

Paul is currently feasting on athletes who have experience in boxing, as he builds up his record and tries to develop as a boxer.

Previously, Paul lured veteran MMA fighters into the ring to compete against them in a ring adhering to boxing rules.

It was a strategy that had paid dividends as he enticed MMA fans to watch the fights having trolled his opponents, and even other fighters like Conor McGregor, as Business Insider reported.

To date, he’s beaten Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz — all of whom are bigger names than recent opponents Andre August and Bourland.

Now, MMA fighters appear to be getting their own back online as they took to X to belittle Paul’s outfit, and performance.

“I’d cook you,” PFL MMA middleweight and former UFC fighter Derek Brunson said on X.

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon, meanwhile, mocked Paul’s shorts.

What “is he wearing?” He asked with rhetoric.

Brunson also wasn’t amused as he remarked on X that Paul was wearing what looked like a tu-tu.

It is unclear when Paul will fight next, and if that will even be another boxing match, or an MMA bout.

In January 2023, Paul signed a deal with the PFL MMA firm, and a source with knowledge of the deal told Heavy later that year that the company expects him to compete in 2024.

One opponent Paul had been linked with was Diaz — who he had already beaten in the ring, but could rematch in PFL’s SmartCage.