Jake Paul Is Speaking With a Mixed Martial Arts Promotion

Social media sensation Jake Paul is having “conversations” with a mixed martial promotion.

That’s according to the Professional Fighters League CEO, Peter Murray.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Murray said that the PFL is currently speaking with “The Problem Child.”

This comes at the heels of Paul’s challenge to UFC president Dana White, which involved The Problem Child retiring from boxing and fighting Jorge Masvidal inside the Octagon.

The UFC president didn’t directly respond to Paul’s challenge, which had conditions like the UFC increasing fighter pay, and White has never shown interest in partnering with Paul.

Well, the PFL appears all in on working with the YouTuber.

“Hey, listen, you know, if any major athlete that is considering and wants to get into MMA, of course the PFL is in the conversation,” Murray said via the outlet. “What the PFL is about is offering fighters opportunities and fans access to great events. Jake has certainly got a large global following. He’s got a strong point of view. He’s a real athlete, and he’s established himself in boxing. And, you know, if he’s looking at MMA as that next opportunity in parallel, perhaps with boxing, of course we’re going to have a conversation.”

Paul is 5-0 as a licensed professional boxer and he holds two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, including one via a devastating KO. He’s also TKO’d ex-Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren and knocked out former NBAer Nate Robinson.

Paul’s expressed interest in transitioning to MMA at some point, even saying he plans to work with former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov before his debut.

