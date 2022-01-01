Jake Paul Will Fight UFC Superstar in MMA Match on 3 Conditions

YouTube sensation Jake Paul has agreed to fight a UFC superstar inside the Octagon, but he has a list of conditions.

“The Problem Child” is 5-0 as a boxer, holding victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren. After his latest victory, a KO over Woodley last month, Paul challenged UFC superstars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to a boxing match.

Both fighters are under contract with the UFC and would need permission from the promotion’s president, Dana White, to box The Problem Child.

Masvidal responded to Paul’s challenge, urging Paul to fight him inside the UFC’s Octagon instead. And according to a recent tweet from The Problem Child, he’ll do just that, as well as retire from boxing.

However, the UFC president will need to abide by three major conditions before the MMA fight happens.

Paul has been very vocal about fighter pay, challenging White on several occasions to up it. In the tweet, which was posted on January 1, 2022, Paul called himself an “advocate” for MMA fighters and listed three conditions that would financially help those under contract with the UFC.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Read Paul’s challenge to White (via MMA Junkie):

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

White Issued His Own Challenge to Paul Earlier This Week

Paul’s tweet was likely in part fueled by White’s challenge from earlier this week. The UFC president was featured on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas” podcast when he spoke about The Problem Child.

He challenged Paul to take random performance-enhancing drug tests for the next two years. And in exchange, White will do random tests for cocaine.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said via MMA Junkie. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269