Jake Paul Gets Trashed By Champion: ‘Suck a D***’

Jake Paul is heading back into the boxing ring on December 18, 2021, however it won’t be against Tommy Fury, his original opponent. “The Problem Child” announced earlier this week that Fury pulled out of the match and that Paul will once again take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Fury shared a statement with Ariel Helwani on December 6, 2021, outlining the reason why he won’t make it to the Showtime PPV fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. “TNT” revealed that he suffered a broken rib, as well as a chest infection. The full statement reads:

I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.

There was a lot of anticipation for Paul vs. Fury, and TNT’s half brother, heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury, recently weighed in with his thoughts on the derailed bout.

Tyson Ripped Jake & Logan Paul, Said They Could Never Live in His ‘World’

“The Gypsy King” has thrown verbal jabs at The Problem Child many times, and that’s exactly what he did while speaking with Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind the Gloves.

“Jake Paul can go suck a d*** for all I care,” Tyson said.

“Him and his brother (Logan Paul) are two s***house p****** and they could never live in my world because they’re f****** b****** at the end of the day,” he continued. “And that’s it. And if you don’t like the language, get f*****.”

TNT Broke His Rib After Getting Punched By Someone Without Gloves, As Per Phelps

According to Phelps, Tommy’s father confirmed that someone had punched his son in the ribs bare-knuckle, which broke TNT’s rib. During the interview, Tyson showed his support for Tommy, saying that he himself has had to drop out of matches and lose a big payday.

“The fight was supposed to happen, it’ll happen again,” The Gypsy King said.

It’s unclear what Tommy’s next step is after healing. If Paul defeats Woodley on December 18th, there may be a push to match the two undefeated boxers up again. However, The Problem Child has shared disinterest in rebooking the match, openly frustrated that Tommy dropped out of the fight.

