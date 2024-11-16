Fans Mock Jake Paul for Conor McGregor Fight Challenge After Tyson Controversy

YouTuber turned professional fighter Jake Paul is challenging UFC Champion Conor McGregor to a fight after McGregor mocked Paul’s bout with Mike Tyson in a series of controversial posts. However, Paul is being mocked by many fans on social media for the challenge.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul wrote on X. The post quickly racked up more than 3 million views.

People were skeptical in Paul’s comment thread, with one writing, “No chance you fight Conor let’s be honest.”

Another person wrote, “Connor McGregor is done with fighting unfortunately. He took the money and he ran. Why don’t you fight an ACTIVE boxer around your age and height/weight? Oh, you did. It was Tommy Fury and he beat you.”

Many fans expressed upset on social media after Paul won a unanimous decision in a much-hyped November 15 fight against Tyson, who is 58. Paul is 27. Tyson barely seemed to get a punch off during the bout, which fans labeled “boring” on social media. Others praised Tyson for getting in the ring in the first place. But many fans mocked Paul after the bout, suggesting other elderly people he could fight next.

Conor McGregor is Accused of Writing 2 Controversial Posts After the Mike Tyson Match With Jake Paul

McGregor was accused of deleting controversial tweets after the Tyson-Paul match.

“They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent,” he wrote, according to screenshots of the tweet on X.

According to World Boxing News, Colon “suffered life-altering injuries” when he became comatose after fighting Terrel Williams in 2015.

The Colon comment upset people on social media. “That’s really crazy. why would he say something like that?” wrote one person of McGregor. “Conor should have refrained from making such comments,” another person wrote.

In addition, McGregor was accused of writing another deleted post on X after Paul defeated Tyson. “A 16 minute spar in sparring gloves,” he wrote, according to DailyMail.com. “(Expletive) off.”

McGregor wasn’t the only prominent person to weigh in on the match. Basketball great Magic Johnson referred to the fight as “sad” in a post on X.

Fans Suggested That Jake Paul Fight Someone His Size & Age

Fans mocked Paul in his X comment thread. “You’re gonna pull out when you realize Conor is under 45 years old,” wrote one person.

“I respect you trying to take on boxing and the dedication you put into it,” wrote another person. “But you really need to stop with this back an forth between old people and fighters 40+ lbs lighter, just fight someone your weight, your age, who’s also dedicated to the same sport.”

“Hey Jake, there are 10 top ranked heavyweight boxers that you can choose from. Why not pick one of them?” another person wrote. “Dude only wants to fight 60yr olds and people he outweighs by 50lbs,” wrote another person.