Disgusted Fans Slam ‘Boring’ Mike Tyson Netflix Fight Against Jake Paul

Disgusted fans took to X on November 15 to slam Netflix for a “boring” and uneventual fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul.

The night was plagued with streaming problems by Netflix, which delivered error messages to many fans. Down Detector reported that the problems started around 7 p.m. and continued for several hours. Desperate fans turned to X, where some pages were playing live videos of the fight.

“God, that was painful to watch. That was a downright depressing bout. It just felt like elder abuse in the end. I wanted to see Mike Tyson knock Jake Paul’s lights out, and all we got was a sad match that was shown to hundreds of millions,” a fan wrote on X.

“I feel bad for anyone who bought a ticket to that fight. That was such a money grab. #TysonPaul,” another person wrote.

However, the fight started and ended with a whimper, with both boxers left standing at the end, and them engaging in an embrace. The entire thing didn’t sit well with some fans. Paul ended up winning the fight by unanimous decision, according to NBC News, which reported that “All three judges ruled the fight in favor of Paul, with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.”

“U just watched 2 adults literally standing every” round,” wrote one fan on X. “No show #TysonPaul.”

Before the match, a lot of fans were rooting for Tyson, who is 58 years old. Paul, 27, made his fortune as a YouTuber but has been boxing professionally for some time. “I wish i could get that 30 minutes of my life back. #TysonPaul,” another person wrote on X.

“Imagine paying to see that mess in person. #TysonPaul,” wrote another person.

Fans Blasted Netflix for a Fight They Didn’t Feel Delivered

Netflix hyped the fight for months, even posting a video of Tyson hitting Paul during the weigh-in. However, when the actual fight arrived, the two boxers didn’t seem to land many punches against each other, spending most of the time dancing around the ring and ducking each other’s blows.

Some fans noted Tyson’s age and the fact he wasn’t knocked out. “Me: This fight was extremely underwhelming. Also Me: It was an honor watching Mike Tyson make 8 rounds at 58 years old,” wrote one person on X.

“Fight was boring 😂#TysonPaul #TysonPaulFight,” wrote another person.

The memes quickly flew on X.

Fans Were Also Unhappy With Netflix’s Streaming Problems

Down Detector reported more than 95,000 user problem reports at the peak moment for problems, which was around 9:40 p.m.

Some people praised Tyson for even getting in the ring. “Good for Iron Mike. At his age, what an accomplishment. Like they said, Father Time is undefeated. #TysonPaul,” wrote one.

But another person wrote on X, “That entire fight was basically Mike allowing Jake to beat him.”

The paydays for the fight were not released, but Paul indicated at a press conference that he might have been paid as much as $40 million, whereas USA Today indicated Tyson might be getting a $20 million check.

“Jake was clearly taking it easy on Tyson the second half of the fight. Tyson was too gassed to even throw a punch for the last 3 rounds. Fight is horrendously rigged and it’s not up for debate. #TysonPaul,” wrote one person.

“I’m mad cause bro what kind of script was that??? He even bowed to him at the end ????🤭 #NetflixFight #TysonPaul,” wrote another.

Major celebrities turned out for the bout, including Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O’Neal, who said they wanted to be the next people to fight.