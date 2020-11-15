Jay-Z & Meek Mill Inspire UFC Fighter’s Epic KO [WATCH]

Rising UFC welterweight contender Khaos Williams delivered one of the most dramatic knockouts of the year on Saturday night in the co-main event of the latest UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada. Williams was a significant underdog on the MMA betting market to fellow knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan, but it only took one big punch for the rising 170-pound star to score the dramatic knockout over his opponent.

You can watch the welterweight’s stunning knockout below.

KHAOS IN THE OCTAGON 🌩@KhaosOXWilliams is TERRIFYING in the Octagon 😳 [ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/YR1PR0XZKc — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

After the fight, Williams revealed during his post-fight interview that he gets ready for his fights by listening to rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill.

Moreover, Williams hopes his huge knockout win on Saturday night at UFC APEX helps him get on both those musical artists’ radars someday soon.

“Shoutout to Jay-Z, shoutout to Meek Mill…y’all are an inspiration to me. I listen to you before all my fights,” Williams said. “One day I hope to meet y’all, do business or something.”

You can watch the full clip below of his interview below.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC Community Reacts To Khaos Williams

UFC president Dana White told Willaims it was one of the “most vicious” knockouts he’d ever seen in the sport. You can watch a video clip of that exchange below.

"One of the most vicious KOs I've ever seen in my ****ing life." #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/w2xBVtVhVs — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje said, “Brutal knockout there for @khaosOXwilliams #UFCFVegas14”.

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson said, “Threw that punch with bad intentions! #UFCVegas14”.

Threw that punch with bad intentions ! #UFCVegas14 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 15, 2020

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted, “Khaos Williams means business. That was a scary KO, man.”

Khaos Williams means business. That was a scary KO, man. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 15, 2020

During his post-fight interview, Williams mentioned he hopes to be included in one of the UFC video games created by EA Sports in the near future.

But Helwani believes Williams should be added right now, so he went right after trying to help make that happen.

But retired UFC champ Daniel Cormier doesn’t seem to agree. Cormier posted, “No!”

ESPN’s Jon Anik likes what he saw from Williams.

Anik posted, “Khaos Williams = sensational. @SportsCenter Top 10 = find a slot! One, done.”

Khaos Williams = sensational. @SportsCenter Top 10 = find a slot! One, done. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) November 15, 2020

Jay-Z and Meek Mill have yet to respond to Williams and his massive knockout, but Heavy has you covered in case they do.

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card and Prelims Results

Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder via split decision (47-48, 50-45, 50-45).

Khaos Williams defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan via first-round KO.

Ashley Yoder defeated Miranda Granger via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27).

Sean Strickland defeated Brendan Allen via second-round TKO.

Cory McKenna defeated Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Prelims

Kanako Murata defeated Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Tony Gravely defeated Geraldo de Freitas via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29).

Alex Morono defeated Rhys McKee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Don’Tale Mayes defeated Roque Martinez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30, 27, 29-28).

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Tony Ferguson’s Next Fight: ‘Let’s Close Out 2020 in Style’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel