Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor Is Going To Show up’

UFC president Dana White doesn’t know whether UFC superstar Conor McGregor has technically signed his bout agreement yet to face Dustin Poirier on January 23 at UFC 257, but he absolutely believes the fight is on its way.

“Listen, I’m not worried about it,” White told ESPN’s Heidi Androl. “Conor McGregor has never said, ‘Listen I want to fight,’ gone out the way that he’s gone out, talked about it. We got him his own date. Conor McGregor is going to show up and fight.”

So while White seemed miffed that the news of McGregor’s next fight got out ahead of time via MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, at least enough to suggest in the immediate aftermath that there were “tons” of things that could happen before now and then to keep the bout from happening, the truth of the matter is that McGregor signing his part of the agreement has always been assumed to be a done deal by just about everyone involved.

In fact, White admitted to Androl that McGregor might already have signed his agreement, and White just hasn’t seen it yet.

“I’m not worried about his bout agreement, but I don’t know if it’s been signed,” White said. “I’m assuming it has, but it wasn’t the other day when I texted the fight wasn’t done yet.”

Poirier Breaks Silence About Megafight Rematch

Just one day later, McGregor’s next opponent posted the date of the fight on social media along with a picture of the two fighters at their first fight six years ago.

That’s also big news, and it points to the fight being booked.

Because Poirier has remained mostly silent over the past few weeks about his upcoming rematch against McGregor, but that changed all of a sudden on Saturday.

The implication of the post is that Poirier finally knows the fight is on its way for sure.

McGregor vs. Poirier 2 has already been called a “done” deal for over a week now, but that might finally be 100% the case on all fronts after this weekend.

More About McGregor vs. Poirier Rematch

McGregor has already confirmed the bout to be on the way via social media.

So McGregor is most assuredly set to face Poirier on January 23 in the main event of UFC 257. According to White, the bout will take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

It’s a massive rematch between two of the best and most popular fighters in the world.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round knockout over six years ago, but both fighters have become much better at plying their trades since 2014.

Six years after their first fight, McGregor vs. Poirier 2 will feature two of the top fighters in the world, and the winner should be ranked the No. 1 contender at 155 pounds when the fight is over.

