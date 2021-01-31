Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor’s Next Step: ‘Excellent Option’

MMA superstar Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon this month didn’t go as planned for the Irishman as he lost to Dustin Poirier by second-round TKO during UFC 257. January 23 marked McGregor’s first fight in a year and a victory would have propelled him to a lightweight title shot.

However, “Notorious” is heading back to the drawing board and MMA fans have been speculating about who he will fight next. After losing to Poirier, McGregor confirmed he wants to get back into the cage later this year.

On January 25, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and confirmed Notorious’ interest in fighting Poirier again before the summer. It would be a trilogy match, with both fighters holding a TKO victory over the other.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently gave his take on McGregor’s next step, saying a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz would be “an excellent option.” During episode No. 1603 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said Poirier versus No. 3 ranked Charles Oliveira makes sense next from the perspective of an MMA purist.

And Rogan sees McGregor vs. Diaz 3 being an appropriate matchup for the Irishman. Speaking with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, Rogan said via SportsKeeda.com:

Well, Conor vs. Nate Diaz is an excellent option. It’s an excellent option because that doesn’t offend anyone, give him some time off. It doesn’t offend anyone and Nate is not the kind of kicker that Dustin is, he’s much more of a boxer. It falls into Conor’s wheelhouse more and Nate is also insanely durable, and Nate also has a finish over Conor. Conor does not have a finish over Nate.

The UFC color commentator also mentioned McGregor versus No. 4 ranked Michael Chandler as a possible bout.

