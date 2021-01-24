Joe Rogan Reacts To Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier [LOOK]

UFC color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan wasn’t calling the action at UFC 257 over the weekend in Abu Dhabi, but Rogan did end up somewhere watching UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier score his stunning knockout win over Conor McGregor on Saturday night.

Left without his usual fight night microphone, Rogan was left with posting his reaction to Poirier’s second-round stoppage win over the UFC superstar via Instagram on Sunday.

Rogan posted, “A tremendous congratulations to @dustinpoirier for his spectacular victory last night. At 155 he is absolutely one of the most fierce fighters on earth, and if Khabib really is retired for my money Dustin is the uncrowned champ!”

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round of the fight.

While McGregor seemed to have the edge after the first five minutes were over, Poirier’s sharp and accurate calf kicks almost immediately turned the tide for the American early in the second round.

Poirier stung McGregor with those blows, then used that momentum to finish McGregor with precise and powerful punches to earn the biggest win in his increasingly storied career.

A day after the fight, Rogan praised Poirier for being the best fighter in the lightweight division today now that Nurmagomedov is retired.

Rogan Remained Hyped About UFC 257 All Week

Rogan wasn’t tasked with calling the fight, but he remained just as excited as everyone else as the date neared for UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

About the weigh-in last week, Rogan posted, “I’m really enjoying seeing Conor being so friendly. It’s not in any way taking away from my anticipation for this fight. I’m just really loving seeing this show of respect.”

On fight night, Rogan seemed just as amped for UFC 257.

Rogan posted, “Tonight is the night! I am really looking forward to these matchups!”

UFC 257 sure didn’t disappoint.

Poirier’s epic win over McGregor in the main event topped off a brilliant night of action that included former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler’s knockout win over Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

Like millions of people all over the world, Rogan was tuned in to the massive slate of fights on Saturday night at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

It was the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021, and it turned out to be quite the way for the company to kick off its new slate of action.

