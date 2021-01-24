Conor McGregor Reveals Plans for Future Superfights

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might have suffered a stunning second-round knockout loss to Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, but the 32-year-old Irishman still believes at least two massive superfights lay ahead for him in the coming months. McGregor told the media at the UFC 257 post-fight press conference that he expects to “regroup” and get back to work so he can turn a couple of massive potential superfight trilogies into realities.

“I’ll certainly regroup. I’ll regroup and pick myself up. I’ll get off the floor and go again. Styles make fights, and there are many great styles matchups out there [for me],” McGregor said.

1-1 Maybe we'll see these two share an Octagon again some day… #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/lBWg63ynik — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

Specifically, McGregor mentioned by name both Poirier and Nate Diaz. The former UFC “champ champ” explained he had split fights with both those stars, and now he believes trilogy cappers were probably due in each case.

“Me and Dustin are now 1-1. Myself and Nate [Diaz] are 1-1. There are many good matchups for me, and I’ll adopt a different approach for the trilogy with Dustin,” McGregor said.

McGregor Praised Poirier’s Tactics

McGregor remained in awe of the destructive calf kicks Poirier used to cripple the Irishman in the second round of their action-packed fight at UFC 257.

The fighter admitted he heard Poirier’s corner praise their fighter for landing those kicks, and that they were spot on with that assessment.

McGregor said he heard Thiago Alves in Dustin Poirier’s corner saying “that was a good one” about one of the second-round calf kicks. McGregor: "In my head, I was like, you bastard — that was a good one.” #UFC257 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 24, 2021

That hard kick to McGregor’s lower leg was the main weapon that eventually allowed Poirier to get into boxing range to gun for the finish, and McGregor tipped his hat to the American for bringing that approach into the battle.

“Those leg kicks are not to be messed with; that low calf-kick. It’s something I’ve never experienced. It’s a good one,” McGregor said.

McGregor Plans Return to UFC

McGregor suffered a stunning defeat to Poirier at UFC 257, but the fighter still remains the top draw in the UFC.

In fact, UFC president Dana White told the media during that same press conference that he expected UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 to end up being one of the top-selling UFC pay-per-view fights in history.

So McGregor’s incredible popularity and love for the sport will likely lead him back to the Octagon again in the near future.

"Your coach was right. I can’t forget [the first fight], but I can forgive myself and I have."@DustinPoirier didn't forget about his loss to Conor McGregor in 2014; he used it to change the outcome in 2021 💯 #UFC257 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/UtpJFaRKOp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 24, 2021

If that happens, McGregor seems to have two fights on his mind already, at least in the immediate aftermath of UFC 257.

McGregor is down to fight both Diaz and Poirier again in important rivalry rubber matches.

Whether those fights actually happen next remains to be seen, but both would likely be box-office smashes.

What About McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao?

McGregor also admitted he was still interested in participating in future boxing matches.

In fact, the fighter said Poirier’s leg kicks were so hard that they were a good reminder that he wouldn’t have to deal with those kinds of kicks inside the boxing ring.

“There’s none of the leg kicks in boxing anyway,” McGregor said.

McGregor said he believed his desired megafight boxing match against Manny Pacquiao was “happening” and “as good as done” before his loss at UFC 257, and that he hopes to still have something like that lined up.

