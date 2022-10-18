Joe Rogan Called Out by Rising UFC Star for Talking Crap About Him & His Mama

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan got challenged by rising star Bryce Mitchell for ‘talking crap.’

Mitchell was last seen in action against grizzled veteran Edson Barboza in March at UFC 272. The ninth-ranked contender at featherweight put in a dominant performance and managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision. He joined the UFC ranks through the American reality television series and mixed martial arts competition “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 27, where he defeated Tyler Diamond in the finale to earn his contract. He is currently undefeated as a professional in 15 bouts.

‘Thug Nasty’ was lined up to mark his main event debut against Movsar Evloev in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 214 on Nov. 5 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the matchup got scrapped after Evloev withdrew from an injury.

While he sits on the sidelines waiting for his next showdown, Mitchell took aim at Rogan for dismissing the conspiracy theory that the Earth is flat.

Mitchell Wants To Debate Rogan To Prove Earth Isn’t Flat

Mitchell issued a call out of Rogan on Instagram for a debate on his popular podcast show “Joe Rogan Experience.” The 28-year-old Arkansas native took issue with the comedian’s rejection of the possibility that the Earth could be flat.

“I’m here to call out Joe Rogan for talking crap about me and talking crap about my mama. He’s been doing it for too long,” Mitchell said. “Me and my mama will tell you right now, this Earth is flat. It ain’t moving around at no 600-and-something miles an hour, spinning a thousand miles an hour, and floating through the universe constantly. This Earth is flat, it’s fixed. The stars and stuff rotate around us, the sun rotates around us, and I can prove that.

“I would love to debate you, Joe Rogan, because I’m tired of you making fun of flat-Earthers. If you’re so confident, come on and debate me, buddy. I’m tired of this crap you’re posting.”

Mitchell Says He Will ‘Smoke’ Rogan in a Debate

‘Thug Nasty’ doubled down on his stance against Rogan, warning the broadcaster that he would beat him in a debate. He referenced a recent post made by Rogan on the social media platform where he shared his thoughts on the theory that the universe is not locally real.

Mitchell further expanded on his convictions to reiterate his dispute, making a more nefarious suggestion.

“You want to post a video today about a mathematician that says, ‘the universe is local but it ain’t real.’ What does that even mean? That’s a bunch of mumbo-jumbo crap, brother.

“The guy is holding a trident in the picture. Y’all think I’m crazy for thinking this is a religious thing, he’s holding a trident, a symbol of the devil. They’re trying to feed you these lies to make you think that science is right and that God didn’t create this universe, the big bang did. I’m just so sick and tired of hearing your crap, Joe about flat-Earthers being stupid. Boy, I’ll smoke you in a debate. There ain’t nothing you can do in a debate because you ain’t got no proof.”