UFC Makes Unexpected Decision Ahead of Saturday Night’s Event

UFC Fight Night 211 takes place on Saturday night and the promotion announced on Monday that the event will be closed to the public and media.

The night’s card is headlined by a women’s strawweight affair between No. 5-ranked fighter Mackenzie Dern and No. 6 Xiaonan Yan. It’ll take place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1st.

Although the Apex Center is a small facility, fans and media have been welcomed inside the venue ever since pandemic restrictions were lifted. Well, that won’t be the case this weekend.

“UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan taking place at the Apex on October 1st will be closed to the public and media,” the UFC confirmed in a statement. Media will be welcomed to the venue on Wednesday to interview the event’s fighters, as well as on Friday to witness the official weigh-in ceremony.

At the time of this writing, the UFC hasn’t revealed why it’s closing its doors. More details may be reported as the week goes on, however the reasoning remains cryptic. MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs commented on the closure, tweeting: “They better have a good reason for this because that’s an exposure blow to all the winners who now won’t get post-fights scrums.”

FanSided’s Amy Kaplan responded to Riggs, writing: “This is my BIG concern. These fighters deserve that.”

You can check out the full fight card below:

Main Card

Women’s strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Randy Brown

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Daniel Santos

Lightweight: Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Alexey Oleynik vs. Ilir Latifi

Women’s strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen

Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

140-Pound Catchweight: Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa