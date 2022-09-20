UFC’s Joe Rogan Got a Surprise After Taking Travis Scott’s Seats at Canelo-GGG 3

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was in attendance with Dave Chappelle for the highly-anticipated third clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

This past Saturday, Canelo took on Golovkin in a trilogy bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two had previously shared the boxing ring in two highly controversial outings that many believe could have gone either way.

Canelo came out firing from the start and largely dominated his foe for the starting seven to eight rounds. GGG got going in the later rounds but could not manage to keep up with Canelo’s blistering speed and output. Canelo put a decisive end to their rivalry by coming out on top with a unanimous decision.

Rogan was present for the historic event alongside fellow stand-up comedian Chappelle. He took to his popular podcast show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” to share his thoughts on the fight and an interesting incident that led to him moving his seats.

“Chappelle and I were in the third row, which was amazing,” Rogan said via Middle Easy. “We were like, right there and then this guy comes over and says, ‘You guys have to move. These tickets are not yours.’ And Dave goes, ‘I’m Dave Chappelle. I’m not moving anywhere.’ Literally says it like that. He’s wearing sunglasses. He’s the coolest guy that’s ever lived.

“So the guy comes back and said, ‘These seats are actually for Travis Scott, but we want to put you on the ringside.’ Dave and I look at each other and we’re like, ‘Okay!’ They take up from the third row to the no row. It’s not even a row. You’re f*****’ right there dude. We’re sitting like where the officials sit. It was incredible. They were right there.

“It was really good and we saw, I think the last six rounds like that. Something like that, but it was a good fight. It was a really good fight.”

Rogan Was Impressed With Golovkin’s Performance

Rogan expressed his admiration for Canelo but acknowledged that he was impressed with Golovkin’s showing, considering he was competing at 40 years old.

“Canelo Alvarez is a bad motherf*****. Triple G tried to turn it on at the end, he just didn’t have enough to take the decision, but it was still a good fight. And you’ve got to realize that Triple G is 40 years old too. That’s so old for a world-class boxer. There’s only a few guys [who] have been able to pull that off.

“Like Bernard Hopkins and Archie Moore back in the day was an older guy who’s really good. Dwight Muhammad Qawi, he fought well into his 40s. It’s just, some of these guys, one day the wheels fall off. Might be you’re 36. Maybe you’re 37, 38. One day the wheels fall off.”

Rogan Worked UFC 279 and Swore Jon Anik to ‘Secrecy’

Rogan last worked at UFC 279, which initially had the headlining bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. A re-shuffle of opponents on a single day’s notice was needed to keep the card from collapsing after Chimaev came in overweight. Dana White announced the new matches right before the ceremonial weigh-ins, but Rogan was already privy to the information.

Fellow broadcast team member, Jon Anik, revealed he was sworn to secrecy by Rogan about the updated schedule.

“I was sworn to secrecy by the great Joe Rogan, who called me at 9:30 in the morning and suggested that this was what Dana White was trying to do,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “I appreciated that because at that point in time, I was in the dark.”