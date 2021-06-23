Jon Jones Accused By UFC Star: ‘Failed Every Drug Test’

A former opponent of UFC’s Jon Jones recently made a strong accusation about the fighter.

In March 2019, “Bones” defended his light heavyweight belt against Anthony Smith via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 235. But according to “Lionheart,” Jones failed several drug tests during fight week.

Smith was interviewed on The Jenna Ben Show and was asked about Bones. Smith believes Jones is a great fighter but he hasn’t appreciated some of the comments Jones has made since their fight, including Bones’ comments about a home invasion Lionheart dealt with last year.

“After the Glover (Teixeira) fight, he had a lot of negative things to say and kind of had taken some shots at me for the break-in and kind of making fun of me which really was kind of out of left field,” Smith said (h/t BJPenn.com). “Because I’ve never attacked Jon personally.

“Up until that very point, he had never taken a shot at me personally. He’d obviously said he’s gonna kick my ass, he’s even said, ‘I don’t like that he said this,’ but he’s never been able to refute anything I said because I always talk about Jon very factually.”

Smith Claimed Jones Failed Every Drug Test During the UFC 235 Fight Week

Then, Lionheart claimed that Jones failed “every drug test the entire week leading up to” their fight.

On record, Jones was never flagged for failing a drug test for UFC 235.

“He does this well, he does that well, he was suspended for this, but I never get into his drug test bulls***,” Smith said. “I never even told anyone Jon failed every drug test the entire week leading up to our fight. Every single drug test. I never brought it up one time in any interview, in any media thing, nothing. The commission called me every day to let me know he was still failing his drug tests. I never said anything, I let it be because I was just focused on myself and always believed that if you just focus on yourself you’re going to be that much more successful.”

Jones has yet to comment on Smith’s claim.

Smith Is 3-2 Since His Title Fight With Jones

Ranked No. 6 as a UFC light heavyweight, Lionheart has fought five times since his title bid against Bones. He rebounded from his loss to Jones by defeating Alexander Gustafsson. However, Smith would have one of the roughest fights in his MMA career next, getting dominated by Glover Teixeira and losing by fifth-round TKO.

Lionheart dropped his next bout too, losing to Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision.

Smith has found success in his last two outings, defeating Devin Clark by first-round submission and Jimmy Crute by doctor’s stoppage in between the first and second rounds.

