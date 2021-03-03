UFC’s Jon Jones: ‘Are You Done With the Bulls***?’

Former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones is once again taking aim at his biggest foe, Daniel Cormier.

“DC,” who had held both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles, got the attention of Jones on Monday after he said that “Bones” doesn’t have enough power to knock out heavyweights.

Jones is currently preparing for his heavyweight debut and UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he will receive an immediate title shot against the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou.

Bones took to Twitter later on Monday to share a clip of himself knocking out Cormier at UFC 214 when they fought for the light heavyweight title.

Cormier responded to Jones’ clip that night, writing, “There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue…… remember?”

Then on Tuesday, Jones got back onto Twitter to rip DC again.

“33 years old with the option to be retired, took a break from the game with records you could only dream of, was clever enough to set you up with a head kick and crush one of your biggest sporting goals, yet you call me the dumb one, that insult really did the trick DC,” Jones tweeted.

One fight fan responded to Bones’ tweet, writing, “You own an endless amount of real estate in that man’s head.”

Jones replied, “You can still hear the bitterness in his words to this day.”

“I’m out here being a dad, enjoying the fruits of my labor, my friends hit me up asking if I see what’s being said on the Internet,” Jones continued. “I login respond with straight facts and go back to minding my business.”

One fan then wrote to Jones, “Hopefully one of these days you will BOTH be able to bury the hatchet and realize that your rivalry was one of the best in MMA during this era.”

Jones responded, “What do you say DC, friends? Are you done with the bulls***?”

