Jon Jones Sends Brutal Message: ‘Hope You Like This’ [WATCH]

UFC superstar Jon Jones sent a brutal message to one of his biggest rivals on Monday. Jones, 33, posted a video montage of Daniel Cormier getting emotional in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan after his loss to Jones at UFC 214 in 2017. Also in the clip Jones posted to social media, are Cormier’s latest comments about Jones from this week’s “DC and Helwani” show in which Cormier says Jones does not hit hard enough to knock people out in the heavyweight division.

You can watch the video Jones posted below. Jones tagged Cormier in the post and said, “hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you…”.

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

Cormier: ‘He Doesn’t Hit Hard Enough’

Cormier’s comments about his lack of power seem to have really drawn the ire of Jones.

“Jon Jones will not knock out anybody [at heavyweight]. He doesn’t hit hard enough. If he couldn’t knock these dudes out at 205 [pounds], he’s not knocking these heavyweights out,” Cormier said per ESPN.

But after seeing the video Jones made, Cormier responded.

Cormier posted, “There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly, this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue…… remember?”

As noted by Cormier, UFC 214 was later ruled a no contest after Jones tested positive for a banned substance.

Big Fights Ahead for Jones

Jones hasn’t competed since beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020, but the pound-for-pound king of MMA is expected to make his heavyweight debut later this year for the UFC.

While his last three title defenses at 205 pounds were won after a review of the judges’ scorecards, Jones remains one of the most decorated UFC champions in history.

In fact, Jones is basically undefeated in MMA across his entire career. His lone loss was by disqualification to Matt Hamill in 2009 in a fight he was dominating.

Now, Jones has his sights set on the heavyweight division.

While Jones vacated his light heavyweight championship last year, the fighter has been actively training and bulking up for his big move up to the heavyweight ranks.

UFC president Dana White expects Jones to take on the winner of the upcoming rematch at UFC 260 between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Jones told Heavy in December that he’s not sure whether he would rather get an immediate title shot or take another fight first.

“I go back and forth. Sometimes I feel like I need to build myself up as a heavyweight and see how I can compete with all these other guys,” Jones said.

Still, one thing is clear. Jones expects to capture UFC gold in his new weight class.

More about ‘DC’ and His Epic Rivalry With ‘Bones’ Jones

Meanwhile, Cormier retired from the UFC after losing the rubbermatch to UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Still, Cormier retired as one of the only four fighters to date on the UFC “champ champ” list and one of only seven UFC champions to win titles in more than one division.

While Cormier couldn’t quite get by Jones at light heavyweight, he retired as one of the UFC’s most accomplished fighters.

As for the Jones vs. Cormier rivalry itself, Jones won both of those fights but only one actually stayed on his record as a win.

Jones beat Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182 in 2015, and he won the rematch by knockout two years later.

However, as noted by “DC” in his response, the champ’s knockout at UFC 214 was later overturned.

