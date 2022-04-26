UFC Great Jon Jones Break Silence About Fighting Stipe Miocic This Summer

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones broke his silence about fighting Stipe Miocic.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports earlier this month that he’s hoping to book “Bones'” heavyweight debut for this summer, and that matching him up with the ex-heavyweight king “makes sense.”

“Listen, people have been talking about how awesome this card is, and I was just telling somebody the other day our lineup for this summer is incredible,” White said of International Fight Week’s UFC 276, which is set to take place on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m hoping that Jon Jones is gonna be a part of that lineup this summer,” the UFC president continued. And when White was pressed about Bones’ opponent, White responded: “Yeah, Stipe makes sense.”

Well, according to Jones, Miocic won’t be ready to fight until September, which has left Bones “disappointed.”

“Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September,” Jones tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses.”

Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 26, 2022

A fan responded to Jones’ tweet, writing: “man that sucks.” And Bones responded: “It really does man, my coaches and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today.”

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani also reported on Tuesday that he had spoken to Jones’ advisor Richard Schaefer about his client. Schaefer also confirmed that Jones vs. Miocic isn’t destined to go down this summer.

“Jon Jones’ advisor Richard Schaefer told me they are in dialogue with the UFC and ‘working’ on his return but wouldn’t divulge much else,” Helwani reported. “July 2 is way too soon, though, so don’t count on that. Especially if Stipe Miocic is involved. I can’t see that fight happening so soon.”

Henry Cejudo Views Miocic Fight ‘Easy Money’ for Jon Jones

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, who has trained with Bones in the past, views the Miocic fight as “easy money” for Bones. That’s what he said during a recent episode of “The Triple C & Schmo Show.”

“I love this fight for Jon just because everything that Stipe has, Jon is better at,” Cejudo said via MMA Junkie. “If he was fighting a Francis Ngannou, I was a little more cautious with that one just because of pure power and when you have somebody that has scary power like that, it’s a strength that kinda overwhelms whomever. You got power, but Francis Ngannou power is different.

“But with the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon. I think it’s gonna allow Jon to really work on everything – like mixed martial arts as a whole, not just sticking to one base. So at the end of the day, I think it’s easy money for Jon Jones.”

Miocic vs. Jones Would Be for the Interim Belt?

Jones vs. Miocic is viewed by many as a bout to decide who will fight Ngannou next. “The Predator” is sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to be out of action until next year.

Last month, the UFC president confirmed that putting up an interim title for Jones’ heavyweight debut was a possibility. If an interim champion was crowned, they would be the second interim champion since the start of Ngannou’s reign in March 2021.