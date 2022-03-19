Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could receive a shot at interim heavyweight gold, according to UFC president Dana White.

“Bones” vacated his 205-pound title in August 2020, announcing his move to the heavyweight division. Fast forward over a year and a half and Jones still hasn’t made his debut. But, Bones has said on several occasions that he fully intends on fighting this year.

And if that’s the case, he could walk right into an interim title fight. Undisputed champion Francis Ngannou is currently sidelined with a knee injury and he’s expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

The UFC president was recently asked by ESPN about Jones potentially fighting for the interim strap during “The Predator’s” absence.

“I haven’t thought about it at all, but yeah, it sounds like something we would do,” White said via MMA Junkie.

The UFC president continued, “Not until we know what Francis is gonna do or what’s gonna happen, but if that’s the case, if he ends up sitting out for a year, Jon could come right in and fight for a title.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Ngannou Fought With a Knee Injury in January





Play



Video Video related to jon jones teased as interim ufc heavyweight title contender 2022-03-19T17:27:05-04:00

Ngannou will undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL and an injured ACL, The Predator’s manager Marquel Martin told ESPN.

The heavyweight champion fought at UFC 270 in January against Ciryl Game, and he competed with an already compromised knee. Utilizing his wrestling and grappling, Ngannou secured the victory over Gane via unanimous decision.

“I continue to be amazed and inspired by Francis’ heart and resilience,” Martin said via the outlet. “Fighting on one leg to overcome all odds, and remind the world he is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I think we can all agree he deserves some time to go back home and be with his family and countrymen.

“Upon his return, we plan on getting surgery and starting the recovery process so we can get him back to 100 percent as soon as possible. In the meantime, we hope we can find a peaceful resolution in these contract talks. We’d like to thank all the fans for their continued support and belief in Francis.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Last Fight Was Over 2 Years Ago

It’s been a while since fans have watched the arguable GOAT of MMA inside the Octagon. Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020.

In what proved to be his last title defense, Jones took on Dominick Reyes in a back-and-forth war that Bones edged, winning via unanimous decision.

Jones has only lost once as a professional mixed martial artist, and it was via disqualification in a fight he was dominating.

It’s unclear when Bones will return to the cage. But when he does, it’s hard to imagine Jones not fighting for Heavyweight gold.

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Colby Covington Beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272