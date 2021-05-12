Jon Jones Kills Idea of UFC Fight: ‘Don’t Get Excited’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is fixated on fighting in a superfight for the heavyweight belt, and he’s not going to take anything less than that.

Unfortunately for “Bones,” UFC president Dana White confirmed earlier this week that the promotion is working to book heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou vs. No. 2-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis for this summer.

In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto shared on May 10, the UFC president suggested that Jones could possibly fight former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his divisional debut.

But, Jones is not interested.

In a series of now-deleted tweets posted on Tuesday afternoon, Jones shot down the idea of fighting Miocic next. “Don’t get excited people, I’m not fighting Stipe,” Bones wrote.

Jones said he would fight Miocic, just not next. Bones wants to fight for the heavyweight title and then, he is open to defending the belt against Miocic.

Jones also confirmed he’s in no hurry to accept a fight.

“I’m not here to fight Stipe but I will defend my belt against him no problem,” Jones continued. “I’m looking for the biggest draw and I’m willing to wait. 33 years old in a better athlete right now than I’ve ever been before.. im just going to keep training my a** off.”

A Twitter user then questioned the former light heavyweight champion: “Why not fight stipe tho?”

“I’m sick of hearing the same s***, you’re not a big enough star, you don’t bring in enough paper view,” Jones responded. “I’m ready to fight fights that will bring in the pay-per-view. The world wants to see some black on black crime right now and I’m ready to give it to them lol.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

White Said Jones & Hunter Campbell Will Likely Reach an Agreement for Next Fight

UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell and Jones have a good relationship, according to White, and he hopes the two will reach an agreement to get Bones back into the Octagon.

“Whether Jon has a manager or not, Jon is going to do what Jon is going to do,” White recently told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “It’s probably something that Jon needs to work out.”

“Him and Hunter have a good relationship. So, I think those guys are going to get together soon and talk. You look at the last how many years, people ask me who I think the best ever is and I say Jon Jones. Jon Jones is a massive part of the history of this company. He’s one of the best ever.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Hasn’t Fought in Over a Year

The last time fans saw Bones fight was when he was defending his light heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. He won the fight by unanimous decision.

Jones went on to vacate the belt in August 2020 and since then, has been preparing his body to fight the bigger men north of 205 pounds.

READ NEXT: Fighters React to Kamaru Usman’s KO of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261