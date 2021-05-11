Dana White Reveals Different Superfight for Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White doesn’t plan on giving UFC superstar Jon Jones the next crack at UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but the UFC boss did say he might be willing to put Jones in a superfight against another UFC star. White revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he could see Jones facing former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his heavyweight debut with the winner getting a title shot.

“Well, a lot of people didn’t think (Miocic) was the heavyweight GOAT. He is the heavyweight GOAT. He is, the guy is. He’s put in the work and done all the things you need to be the heavyweight GOAT. He is (the GOAT), that’s a fact. And I don’t know, we’ll see what’s next. I like that he’s fired up and wants to fight again. But yeah, I mean listen, we could do Jon and Stipe too,” White told ESPN per BJ Penn.

Jones vs. Miocic Has Been Discussed Before

Jones vs. Miocic was reportedly in the works back in 2017 but never happened.

Four years later, Jones facing Miocic was again a hot topic in the UFC when White was still letting everyone believe Jones would get the next crack at the winner of the rematch between Miocic and Ngannou at UFC 260.

But after Ngannou dethroned the longtime heavyweight champion, White almost immediately pivoted to the idea of making the Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch next.

It feels great unlocking a different level in my athleticism! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/xN9cpwGMDN — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 29, 2021

Since then, Jones and White have gone back and forth in the media about how much money Jones should make for moving up to heavyweight. Despite negotiations continuing, White seems content at the present to move on with the division until those things are sorted out.

While it would seem reasonable to suggest Jones would also want more money to face Miocic in his first fight in the heavyweight ranks, those things have yet to be determined as Jones and the UFC keep discussing the future.

Both Jones and Miocic Are Bulking Up

Jones hasn’t fought since defeating Dominick Reyes UFC 247 in February 2020.

Miocic hasn’t fought since being decimated by Ngannou at UFC 260. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion recently revealed via Instagram that it was “bulking season” and that he planned on getting up to 250 pounds for his next fight.

Miocic posted, “…Woke up feeling like I’m about to become everyone’s worst nightmare.”

Jones has been on that same path. In his recent pictures on Instagram, the longtime UFC pound-for-pound king appears more physically imposing than ever.

So the Jones vs. Miocic superfight could finally happen according to White, and it would literally be bigger than ever.

