Possible UFC 276 Superfight Is ‘Easy Money’ for Ex-Champ Jon Jones

Signs are pointing to a UFC clash between former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and ex-light heavyweight king Jon Jones, and Henry Cejudo thinks it’s “easy money” for the latter.

UFC president Dana White recently indicated to TMZ that he hopes to see “Bones” return to action this summer, and it “makes sense” that he fights Miocic. And according to MMA Junkie, sources have told the outlet that the UFC has already offered Miocic an interim title fight against Jones for UFC 276 on July 2, as part of the promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent episode of Cejudo’s “The Triple C & Schmo Show,” the former two-division champion gave his take on Jones versus Miocic. In short, he’s picking Jones to win. He sees this fight as a more manageable task for Jones’ heavyweight debut compared to fighting champion Francis Ngannou.

“I love this fight for Jon just because everything that Stipe has, Jon is better at,” Cejudo said via MMA Junkie. “If he was fighting a Francis Ngannou, I was a little more cautious with that one just because of pure power and when you have somebody that has scary power like that, it’s a strength that kinda overwhelms whomever. You got power, but Francis Ngannou power is different.

“But with the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon. I think it’s gonna allow Jon to really work on everything – like mixed martial arts as a whole, not just sticking to one base. So at the end of the day, I think it’s easy money for Jon Jones.”

Ngannou Is Out of Action for the Foreseeable Future After Receiving Knee Surgery

Fans may not see Ngannou back inside the Octagon until 2023. “The Predator” underwent knee surgery last month for his ACL and MCL.

Sharing a post-surgery video of himself via Instagram on March 18, Ngannou wrote: “Knee surgery went very well today ( ACL reconstruction and MCL prepare). PS: no meniscus damage. Thank you to Dr Alattrache and staff for taking great care of me. Rehab time to get everything back to normal and get back on track. Sincerely, THE KING.”

Ngannou successfully defended his title with a compromised knee in January at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane.

If Jones and Miocic fight for an interim strap in July, a second interim champion would be crowned during The Predator’s reign. Gane was the interim champion when he fought Ngannou earlier this month.

Cejudo Said Bones Wants to Bring Back the ‘Jonny Jones’ of Old

Bones’ reign as the 205-pound champion, especially in the earlier part of his UFC tenure, was perhaps the most dominant any MMA champion has been. He took out elite after elite, and Cejudo said Bones wants to bring back his old self.

The two have trained together in Scottsdale, Arizona, so Triple C has first-hand knowledge of Bones’ abilities and mind space.

“Jon’s coming out here with a different perspective,” Cejudo said via MMA Junkie. “His perspective now is to bring back the Jonny Jones that was putting out Lyoto Machida, Shogun Rua, when he went on that rampage of just killing the elite. That spirit in him is gonna be awoken if it is that he fights in July.”