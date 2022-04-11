UFC History-Maker Announces His Fighting Comeback on Twitter

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo announced on Sunday that the “king is back.”

“Triple C,” the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold both the bantamweight and flyweight titles, took to Twitter a day after UFC 273 to say that he’s re-entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency drug testing pool.

“I’m gonna talk to @AliAbdelaziz00 tomorrow about re-entering the USADA pool,” Cejudo tweeted. “Volkanovski: He’s got no competition at FTW after Max. Aljo & TJ: I could beat both those dudes for the title I never lost It’s time for The Return of the King.”

Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also tweeted about Triple C’s apparent return, writing: “The King @HenryCejudo is back. Hide your wife and hide your kids, nobody is safe.”

A little while later, ESPN reported that Abdelaziz had confirmed to them that Cejudo will start random drug testing again. Cejudo retired after defending his 135-pound strap against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Fighters who are returning to act must be in the USADA testing pool for six months, as per the UFC’s drug-testing policy.

Cejudo Ripped on Aljamain Sterling for His UFC 273 Title Defense

The move came a day after current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling unified the title against then-interim champion Petr Yan during the UFC 273 co-main event. After the match, Cejudo tweeted: “And you guys think these guys are at my level. Anyways congrats

@funkmasterMMA you listen to my plan.”

Triple C then took a shot at the 135-pound division as a whole, and then specifically his former opponent TJ Dillashaw.

“Hey @danawhite all your bantamweight’s suck!” he tweeted. “Especially the ceo of ePO.”

Hey @danawhite all your bantamweight’s suck! Especially the ceo of ePO. 🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

At that point, Cejudo hinted at beginning his UFC comeback. “I’m getting back in the pool!” Triple C tweeted.

During the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, Sterling challenged Cejudo to get “back in the pool,” saying he’d demote Triple C to “Double C.”

“Listen Aljamain Stalling…you got lucky against Petr Yawn,” Cejudo responded. “I’ve seen better Decisions on 90 Day Fiancé.”

Listen Aljamain Stalling…you got lucky against Petr Yawn. I’ve seen better Decisions on 90 Day Fiancé. @funkmasterMMA https://t.co/OGyOHnzfqf — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen works with Cejudo as a commentator for the Eagle Fight Championship. A few months ago, Sonnen shared in a YouTube video a conversation he had with Triple C while they were at an Eagle FC event.

“Henry’s mind is getting pulled in a few different directions,” Sonnen said via MMA Insight. “He’s not completely committed to one idea. But I have asked him point-blank. ‘Henry, for sure, are you coming back?’ He said yes, I said, ‘OK, I heard you talking about Sterling, and I heard you talking about Yan as recently as last week.’

“So I’m coming to the opinion that 135 is still in play. Now, that’s where things got weird, ‘cause he told me, ‘No.’ He said, ‘No, 145.’

‘145, you’re coming back, you’ll go through the list?’

“He said, ‘Chael, I’m in the USADA pool, I’m training twice a day, I’m ready to go, I want Volkanovski.’

“I could tell you that look in Henry’s eyes, he means this. This is real. For you, Cejudo fans out there, be happy. You’re getting your guy back.”