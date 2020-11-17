Jon Jones Casts Doubt on Fight: ‘Done Playing Little Games’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is “done playing little games” with current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two have gone back and forth online and through the media for months and they have both expressed interest in fighting the other.

However, their timelines have not matched up. “Bones” is currently preparing to make his debut in the heavyweight division and “The Last Stylebender” has been linked to a light heavyweight bout with champion Jan Blachowicz. The fight could potentially take place in the first quarter of 2021.

On Monday night, a fan asked Jones a question on Twitter, writing, “will you actually fight Izzy?”

“Yeah just how he envisioned it, the arena he wanted and everything,” Jones tweeted sarcastically. “There’s not a man on this planet that tells me what to do. I march to the beat of my own drum.. there’s no red panty night for Izzy without me, I may just keep him broke.”

The former light heavyweight champion then reacted to another fan’s tweet. The fan pointed to the fact that Adesanya is likely moving up to light heavyweight to compete against Blachowicz, months after Bones vacated the title.

“I’m glad you guys can see the F***ery, there’s nothing bigger for me than the heavyweight championship,” Jones wrote. “Done playing little games.”

“You guys can believe that s*** if you want to,” Jones continued. “He was too afraid to fight me at light heavyweight, now you actually believe he’ll meet me to HW. Love how you guys eat that silly s*** up, keep buying those wolf tickets.”

Bones was then asked to predict the outcome of Adesanya vs. Blachowicz. “Truly don’t care man, nothing is bigger for me than heavyweight gold,” Bones wrote. ”

It Is Unclear When Bones Will Make His Heavyweight Debut

Fans have been anticipating Jones’ move to heavyweight for years, and although they are closer than ever to seeing it, it is still unclear when he’ll make his debut. Bones has shown interest in competing against heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou.

However, both heavyweights are linked to each other for the next divisional title fight. The match has still not been scheduled and may not happen until at least March 2021.

If Bones is unwilling to fight another heavyweight contender, he may be inactive until later into 2021.

Adesanya Is Coming Off His Second Middleweight Title Defense

The Last Stylebender competed in one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year when he took on Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 in September. The fight was billed as a massive test for the champion, however it was everything but that.

Adesanya starched Costa, dominating him on the feet and finishing “The Eraser” in the second round via TKO. He now looks toward Blachowicz and the light heavyweight title. If he does end up competing against the champion, The Last Stylebender will have the chance to become only the fifth UFC fighter to simultaneously hold two divisional belts.

