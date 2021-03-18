UFC’s Jon Jones Dismisses: ‘Can’t Hold My Jockstrap’

Although middleweight champion Israel Adesanya lost to 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 earlier this month, he still plans to fight Jon Jones one day.

In his first interview since the unanimous decision defeat, Adesanya spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani this week about Jones.

In the interview, “The Last Stylebender” confirmed that he still envisions a fight with Jones down the line. He also took shots at Jones, saying Bones is “fake” and that it wouldn’t “take long before [Jones] f***s his life up again”

On Thursday, the former light heavyweight champion reacted to Adesanya via Twitter. Jones started by sharing a GIF with a quote from The Last Stylebender’s interview: “It’s deeper than fighting now.”

“Ariel Helwani asked him one question about me, Izzy went on to give a seven minute response,” Jones continued. “I love it when opponents realize they can’t hold my jockstrap and default to the ‘Jon Jones is fake’ defense.”

“Literally once a month he does an interview talking about me, literally once a month,” Bones wrote. “It’s like half his brand is wrapped up in if he will fight Jon Jones or not.

Jones then tweeted, “The fact that he is actually trying to keep this beef going is hilarious.”

With Adesanya losing to Blachowicz, specifically because he was out-grappled by the bigger man, “Bones” doesn’t believe The Last Stylebender could handle his size inside the Octagon.

“This dude backed himself into a corner with his mouth and is actually trying to keep the wolf tickets selling,” he continued. “Only a real anime fan could actually see Izzy somehow defeating me at 245 pounds.”

This dude backed himself into a corner with his mouth and is actually trying to keep the wolf tickets selling. Only a real anime fan could actually see Izzy somehow defeating me at 245 pounds. https://t.co/SqELPCkxIK — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

“Dudes claiming to be the best MMA fighter ever, with 1/3 of an MMA game, arrogance at its finest, I swear it will make you blind,” Bones wrote.

Dudes claiming to be the best MMA fighter ever, with 1/3 of an MMA game 🥴😂 arrogance at its finest, I swear it will make you blind. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jon Jones & UFC World Reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 259 Loss