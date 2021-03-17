Taking Aim at UFC’s Jon Jones: ‘Coming for That A**’

Current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s campaign up to light heavyweight was not a success, however he isn’t done fighting heavier men.

“The Last Stylebender” competed against light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound belt at UFC 259 earlier this month. The first three rounds were very close, but Blachowicz found success in the championship rounds with his grappling and won the fight via unanimous decision.

In his first interview since his loss to Blachowicz, Adesanya spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani this week. He confirmed his willingness to still compete north of middleweight in the future, and specifically against Jon Jones.

Adesanya and Jones have verbally sparred back and forth on social media throughout the year while challenging each other to fight. And although he lost to Blachowicz, Adesanya is not done with Jones.

“Hell no,” Adesanya said (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “This is just a valley in my story. In any movie, in any anime series, you always have the valleys and you rise up from that. This is just mine and it’s like, all right, cool, bet. I’m taking this very well, and I know exactly what I have to do to get back to my true self, so yeah, I’m doing just that. But nah, that fight’s not dead. I’m coming for that a**.”

Adesanya Takes Aim at Jones, Jones ‘F*** His Life Up Again’

Adesanya continued about Jones, saying that he’s “fake” and will likely fall off the tracks and run into trouble again.

“This is deeper than fighting now,” Adesanya wrote. “He knows, we know, we all know what he’s like. We all know how fake he is. It’s not even gonna take long before he f***s his life up again if he hasn’t already and kept it low key and swept it under the rug. You had quarantine Izzy last time going at him and just giving facts, straight facts, so I’m just taking my time right now, doing my own thing, focusing on myself. But, he should do the same because his life could be in shambles.”

Adesanya Responds to Jones’ Tweets During UFC 259

During and after The Last Stylebender’s fight on March 6, “Bones” was active on social media. And after Blachowicz started dominating Adesanya on the ground, Jones tweeted his disinterest in fighting the middleweight champion.

For example, Jones tweeted, “If you ever wrote me talking s*** about Izzy beating me, slap yourself.”

“That shows his character,” Adesanya said. “Find a tweet of me tweeting after he wins even against Dominick Reyes. Find a tweet of me kicking him when everyone is sh***ing on him. He barely beat Thiago Santos; Dominick Reyes arguably kicked his a**. Find the tweet of me going at him and taking a victory lap. This shows the character of who he, we are. It shows the character of what kind of people we are … it just shows the character. I mean, time will tell. This just shows me his true character, so I bet this is how you want him to play it, cool. Wait until he loses – just time will tell. That’s all I’ll say.”

