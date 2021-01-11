UFC’s Jon Jones Reacts to NBA Superstar LeBron James [WATCH]

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was hit with a flagrant foul during an NBA game on Sunday and former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones shared his reaction to the incident on social media.

On Sunday, James and the Lakers took on the Houston Rockets, winning the game 120-102. The foul occurred less than a minute into the second quarter when James was driving to the Rockets’ net. As James closed in on the basket, the Rockets’ DeMarcus Cousins attempted to swipe down at the basketball but ended up striking James’ face with his elbow.

“King James” immediately fell to the floor and Cousins was ejected from the game. James recovered from the strike and resumed play. You can watch the foul below:

Boogie gets ejected after a hard foul on LeBron. pic.twitter.com/nZ1VzqdoQj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

Jones took to Instagram to share his reaction to the foul. “Bones” is no stranger to taking powerful shots by large athletes, fighting the likes of Daniel Cormier, Thiago Santos and Alexander Gustafsson inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Jones shared a clip of the foul via Instagram Story, writing, “wishing king James a speedy recovery,” and using the woozy face emoji and the laughing emoji. See below:

Jones is currently preparing for the UFC’s heavyweight division after relinquishing the light heavyweight title last year. A potential next opponent for Jones is Francis Ngannou, should he defeat champion Stipe Miocic in their title fight later this year. Ngannou is regarded by many as the most fierce power puncher in the promotion and is a fascinating test for the pound-for-pound great.

