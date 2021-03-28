UFC’s Jon Jones Erupts at Dana White: ‘How Dare He’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was watching UFC 260 on Saturday night closely as he is the likely next contender for the heavyweight strap.

Francis Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion, knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their main event contest. Before the March 27 bout, UFC president Dana White told the media on multiple occasions that “Bones” would fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic.

After Ngannou secured the victory, Jones took to Twitter, writing, “Show me the money.”

During the post-fight presser, White was asked about the exciting prospect of Jones vs. Ngannou.

“If I’m Jon Jones and I’m home watching this fight, I start moving to [185 pounds],” White said

When asked if that’s the fight he wants to put on next, White said, “Sure. Listen, I could sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ [means]. I tell you guys this all the time, you can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?”

Jones shared the clip on Instagram of White’s comments at the presser and wrote, “What a great way to promote the fight. Let’s just s*** on Jon Jones and make him seem afraid. How dare he ask to get paid serious money for a serious fight.”

Jones later tweeted, “Would have tweeted ‘show me the money’ if Stipe won as well.

A fan wrote to Jones on Twitter Saturday night: “Dana already using Derrick Lewis as leverage against you.”

“It’s OK, Derek can have the fight,” Jones replied. “No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread.”

“I’ve been fighting my whole adult life, this s*** just don’t feel right when you feel undervalued,” he said to another fan. “It’s not an issue of wanting to fight. It’s an issue of wanting to be paid better. Let’s make that clear.”

A fan wrote that they agreed with Jones and the former light heavyweight champ responded, “I’m glad some of you agree with me. It’s like my brothers with football. Once they both got their Super Bowl rings, they went after the money contracts.”

“I’m already widely consider the best by millions around the world, fight in France is without securing the bag, I really don’t see that much more upside,” Jones tweeted. “I’m already on top.”

All Jones Wants It ‘To Get Paid’ What He Believes He’s Worth

“I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight,” Bones tweeted Saturday night. “And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid.”

“Why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth,” he continued. “What an insult.”

“Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected,” Bones wrote. “Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scare.”

