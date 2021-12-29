Jorge Masvidal Rips ‘B**** Boy’ Jake Paul for Failed Pay-Per-View Sales

According to a recent report, Jake Paul’s rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley didn’t sell nearly as many pay-per-views as anticipated. And, of course, Jorge Masvidal weighed in.

After “The Problem Child” knocked out Woodley in the sixth round of their Showtime boxing bout, he called out Masvidal and Nate Diaz. They were attending the event separately at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. Both Masvidal and Diaz are contracted by the UFC, so they’d need permission from UFC president Dana White to box The Problem Child.

“Y’all are some b****** for leaving this arena,” Paul said. “I know you don’t want that s***. I’ll take out both of y’all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I’mma f*** them up too.”

A little later, Masvidal responded to Paul’s challenge, declining it. “Gamebred” said The Problem Child doesn’t generate enough revenue and that Paul can’t afford him.

“Listen man, you can’t f****** afford me,” Masvidal said in an Instagram video. “Me and other names you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know everybody, what you paid. You talk a big game, you say $50 million here, $100 million there. Bulls***. If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have took the f****** fight with your b**** a**. But he hasn’t because you don’t generate that type of revenue.”

Report Says Paul vs. Woodley 2 Sold Less Than 65,000 PPVs, Masvidal Rips Paul for the Low Number

If the reported PPV numbers are true, Masvidal isn’t incorrect to think that Paul’s boxing revenue generation is low relative to his own. According to DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen, Paul vs. Woodley 2 sold less than 65,000 PPV buys on terrestrial TV. The reporter also said that “streaming numbers are unknown.”

Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 23, 2021

In contrast, Masvidal’s first fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman did 1.3 million buys. The match took place at UFC 251 in July 2020 and Gamebred lost the fight by unanimous decision.

So, Masvidal is less than impressed with Paul’s reported PPV sales. Taking to Twitter on December 28, 2021, Gamebred tweeted: “B**** boy can’t afford the big boys. Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary.”

Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/XloN8Kex88 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2021

White Has No Intention on Doing Business With Paul

Don’t expect to see a collaboration with Paul and the UFC. The UFC president recently spoke with boxing trainer Teddy Atlas on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas” podcast. And during it, White squashed the idea of allowing any of his contracted fighters to box Paul.

No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract),” White said via MMA Junkie. “You notice how he wants to fight f****** everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bulls***. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

