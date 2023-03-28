UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Blasts ‘C***-Sucking B****’ Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t have anything nice to say about his UFC nemesis, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Masvidal will look to bounce back from his March 2022 loss to Covington by defeating top-ranked contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8. “Gamebred” was featured on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” on Monday, and during his interview with host Ariel Helwani, the ex-two-time 170-pound title challenger went off on “Chaos.”

UFC president Dana White announced earlier this month that Covington was next in line for a shot at Leon Edward’s belt. But, Masvidal believes that a win over Burns will propel him past Chaos and into the Octagon opposite Edwards.

“I love Dana, but Dana says a lot of things,” Masvidal said. “History says one thing — whoever makes the most noise when they fight, whoever f****** sells the most pay-per-views, and whoever fans want to see at the end of the day, that’s who’ll get the title shot on top of it. As I recall, champions have always called the shots, and Colby is only a champion of calling the cops, that c***-sucking b****, p****-ass motherf*****.

“So I’m just going to continue to do me. I’m going to go out there and break f****** Gilbert’s face, and then Leon is going call my name out and then we’ll go fight Leon for this belt, and that’s it. Then Colby can just sit in the timeout box until I call his a** up to fight me again.”

Masvidal Plans to Rematch Covington, Denies Chaos’ Assault Allegations

Masvidal and Covington are former teammates and friends, but now they occupy the space of bitter enemies. And besides their sanctioned duel inside the cage at UFC 272, Covington and Masvidal will also duke it out in a courtroom. A few weeks after their fight, Chaos alleged that Gamebred punched him multiple times outside of a Miami-based restaurant. Their trial is set to begin in May and Masvidal has denied Covington’s accusations.

Masvidal continued his rant about Covington, saying that he has been preparing to rematch Covington — something that he wants to do after defeating Burns and taking Edward’s golden strap

“Bro, Colby was saying he had a brain injury, and this brain injury allegedly was because of me. So it’s just funny to me,” Masvidal said. “I heard this bulls***, man, and he was just trying to f****** sue me after saying numerous things, that if he’d see me in the street, he’d f****** leave me in a puddle of my own blood and all this s*** on a podcast that over like 2 million people heard. So this guy’s like delusional, bro. This guy’s going around and saying one thing and then does the complete opposite, so I don’t think anything of this guy.

“There’s nobody in the sport that I formally dislike but him. He’s not my cup of tea, bro. And allegedly this and allegedly that, I can’t talk too much about it, but I’ll tell you this much — when we get in the cage again, I’m going to kill his ass legally, bro. I’ve been training for him since the moment that fight was done. I’ve been just preparing for him.”