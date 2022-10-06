UFC Superstar Jorge Masvidal Put on Blast for Recent Social Media Post

Two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal was recently blasted by Chael Sonnen for sharing a recent post on social media.

“Gamebred,” who won the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” ceremonial belt in November 2019, hasn’t competed since his UFC 272 clash with Colby Covington in March. Masvidal lost to his bitter rival via unanimous decision, marking his third straight loss since picking up the “BMF” title.

Well, Masvidal drew the annoyance of Sonnen, who took to his YouTube channel to rant about Gamebred. Specifically, the former fighter-turned-analyst pointed to Masvidal’s recent tweet of himself holding a surfboard.

“Life’s a beach,” Masvidal wrote. “Don’t forget your towel (wave emoji, surfing emoji and palm tree emoji) #youngla.” See the tweet below via the embedded link:

“The entire caption says ‘life’s a beach, don’t forget your towel’, he doesn’t have a towel,” Sonnen said in a video titled “I miss young Jorge Masvidal” (h/t Sportskeeda.com). “He’s holding a surfboard, I don’t get it. Then, there’s even an emoji attached or two. Now, that’s a bit feminine in all fairness. The emoji game is a bit feminine and there’s like two emojis attached, but again, they’re not selling anything, they’re not directing me anywhere.”

“This is the BMF,” Sonnen continued. “This is the reigning BMF. I’m to believe that the reigning BMF goes to an unpopulated part of the beach in Miami, part of Florida, where he lives, on a cloudy day, talking about ‘don’t forget your towel’, but he didn’t bring one? He’s holding a surfboard while wearing a hat, he’s got his iPhone in his pocket. Is the iPhone all of a sudden waterproof?”

Sonnen Continued With His Rant

Sonnen, who fought three times for a UFC world title, wasn’t done with Masvidal just yet.

“He’s not going surfing,” Sonnen concluded. “I don’t know that he does surf. Why’s he telling us to surf? Why does he want us to think that he surfs? I was perfectly happy thinking that he was a straight up bad a** by way of Cuba.

“Why does he want me to think he’s a surfer? I don’t respect surfers. Why do you tell me life’s a beach? Life’s not a beach. Why do you tell me don’t forget my towel? I’m too godd**n macho for a towel. Who exactly was Jorge talking to here?”

Masvidal Has Attempted to Become an Undisputed UFC Champion Twice, Lost Both Times to Then-Champion Kamaru Usman

With a professional mixed martial arts record of 35-16 and at 37 years old, Masvidal has had two opportunities to become an undisputed UFC champion. After earning the BMF belt against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Masvidal went on to challenge then-welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in July 2020.

Masvidal only had less than a week’s notice to prepare as Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for COVID-19. Usman would use his superior wrestling to control large portions of the bout and he defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision.

Gamebred would then receive a second crack at “The Nigerian Nightmare,” taking him on with a full training camp at UFC 261 in April 2021. But, Masvidal was dealt a devastating defeat. Usman knocked him out in the second round.

Masvidal is currently ranked No. 11 in the official UFC standings.