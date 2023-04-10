Jorge Masvidal Reacts to Gilbert Burns Saying He Cheated at UFC 287

Gilbert Burns believes Jorge Masvidal greased himself with lotion ahead of their UFC 287 clash this past Saturday in Miami, Florida. And Masvidal denies “Durinho’s” allegation.

Burns and “Gamebred” battled for three rounds during the night’s co-main event and the former got his hand raised via unanimous decision. The latter, who suffered his fourth defeat in a row, then announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Speaking with the media at the post-fight press conference, Burns said that he had a difficult time controlling Masvidal with his grappling and securing a submission because of how slippery Gamebred was.

The Brazilian speculated that it was because Masvidal used a “trick” where he took a shower and then applied lotion, repeating the process multiple times on fight day. According to Burns, the tactic would ensure that lotion would seep out when Gamebred started sweating, thus making him slippery.

Masvidal appeared on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” on Monday, and host Ariel Helwani asked Gamebred about Durinho’s accusation. And in short, Masvidal dismissed Burns’ words.

“There’s a commission. There was, like, three commissioners backstage,” Masvidal said. “There’s numerous people backstage besides [UFC anti-doping partner U.S. Anti-Doping Agency]. I’ve never greased, I’ve never been caught for cheating or anything.

“Maybe I’m the sweatiest motherf***** he knows, but I’ve never greased. I’ve never put on anything in my life for forever. I’ve never done that in my life. Maybe he should blame his technique for f****** being s****y, not being able to do anything but just hold on the ground.”

Masvidal Said the Referee Would Have Noticed If He Was Greased Up

Gamebred said that the referee had touched him multiple times during the 15-minute contest and would’ve noticed if he was greasing. He also reiterated that in his 35-17 professional mixed martial arts career, he has “never cheated.”

“I’ve never cheated,” Masvidal continued. “The referee was there, touching me constantly and breaking us up and moving us around. You’re telling me he couldn’t tell if I had grease? Ain’t no difference between that and sweating, so it’s whatever, bro.

“I’ve never cheated. I’m not about to cheat. I’ve never even had a point taken away from me in my 50-something pro fights. So for this guy to try to slander my name on my last one, whatever, bro.”

Masvidal Admitted That Burns’ Accusation ‘Annoys’ Him

Gambred’s four-fight losing streak comes at the hands of two top-tier wrestlers, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, as well as Burns, who is a world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. However, Masvidal said that even though he was facing styles that countered his striking-centric approach, he’s never done anything against the rules to help him inside the Octagon.

“It annoys me, because I’ve never put grease or Vaseline or anything,” he said. “I just go out there and compete, bro. I’ve never done steroids. I’ve never missed weight. So I feel I don’t have to cheat to beat any of these motherf******.

“So, it’s just whatever, bro. Let him throw whatever he feels like out there.”

Masvidal confirmed on the show that he would stick with his retirement for now, but he didn’t shut down the idea of potentially competing in combat in a few years.