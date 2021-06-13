Jorge Masvidal Reveals Plan for UFC Return Date [LOOK]

Fans should expect to see the UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” return to the Octagon later this year.

No. 7-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal last competed inside the cage in April 2021 at UFC 261 when he challenged champion Kamaru Usman for the second time. They first fought in July 2020 on less than a week’s notice and “The Nigerian Nightmare” retained his title via unanimous decision.

Their rematch nine months later ended with Usman crushing “Gamebred” in the second round, winning by KO.

Although Masvidal lost his title bid, he still remains one of the biggest stars in the sport.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Masvidal was asked about his Octagon return plan by a fan. Gamebred revealed that he plans to fight again at the end of 2021. “End of the year after that Ppv money hits Got to make sure these people pay me #supernecessary,” Masvidal wrote.

End of the year after that Ppv money hits Got to make sure these people pay me #supernecessary https://t.co/zZwNLmSwJT — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 12, 2021

