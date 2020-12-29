UFC’s Jorge Masvidal Challenged: ‘Where’s That B**** Jorge At?’

No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards is without a fight on January 20, 2021, according to multiple outlets, and he has a new opponent in mind. “Rocky” was scheduled to fight No. 15 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Fight Island 8. However, it’s been reported that the Russian has pulled out of the match.

After the news of the canceled bout starting circulating, Edwards confirmed his willingness to fight on the card, taking to Twitter and writing, “Rest up Khamzat, i’m sure ill see you soon. But I want to fight January 20th on the island @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc lets make it happen.”

He then took aim at his rival, No. 4 ranked welterweight and the UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****,” Jorge Masvidal. The two have a history with each other, with Masvidal punching Edwards multiple times after his fight with Darren Till in 2019. Re-live the moment here:

On Tuesday, Edwards challenged Masvidal to fight, tweeting, “Where that b**** Jorge at?” Masvidal has yet to reply to the Englishman.

Where that bitch Jorge at? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 29, 2020

Masvidal is no stranger to short-notice fights. In July, he stepped in on less than a week’s notice to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after Gilbert Burns pulled out of the fight. Masvidal lost the match by unanimous decision and hasn’t competed since.

Edwards has had a string of bad luck when it comes to stepping into the Octagon. He was scheduled to fight former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in March, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. He was then set to fight Chimaev on December 19, however “Rocky” contracted the virus and the UFC was forced to reschedule the fight for January 20.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Michael Bisping Slams Ex-Champ: ‘Now He’s Sparring Girls’