UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Fight in Jeopardy: Report

UFC’s fasting rising star, Khamzat Chimaev, is out of his scheduled bout against No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, according to a report from RT Sport.

First reported by Front Kick Online, RT Sport confirmed with sources “close to the situation” that Chimaev vs. Edwards is no longer set for the January 20th UFC card on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Heavy has not independently confirmed if the bout is off.

❌ Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards is OFF after RT Sport confirmed with sources close to the situation, after an initial report from @FrontkickOnline The welterweight main event, set for January 20th on UFC Fight Island will no longer go ahead for reasons which remain unclear. pic.twitter.com/l7C4kLrYfd — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 29, 2020

At the time of this writing, it is unclear why the fight was canceled. The match has been highly anticipated by fans and already suffered one cancellation before when Edwards was forced out of their bout on December 19.

This story is still developing.

