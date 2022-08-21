Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Indicates Title Fight After UFC 278

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal may have his next matchup already set following the main event title fight of UFC 278.

This past Saturday, Leon Edwards managed to do the unthinkable when he dethroned long-time reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, in the headlining bout of UFC 278 at Vivint Area in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Edwards got off to a solid start, winning the first round by being the first fighter to successfully score a takedown of Usman. The pound-for-pound king put on a commanding performance for the rest of the bout, maintaining control at most times and getting the better of “Rocky” right up till the last minute of the final round. With just 56 seconds left on the clock, Edwards connected with a vicious kick to the head that sent Usman crashing down to the canvas.

It marked one of the biggest upsets in the history of the company as Edwards handed Usman the first knockout defeat and only the second loss of his career. Had Usman survived, he was almost certain to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards.

Prior to the event, Edwards had expressed a desire to take on Masvidal for his first title defense and received a positive response as well. Following his astonishing championship victory, Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, indicated his client’s willingness to make the showdown happen.

“3 piece and a soda time. Yes we except Leon Edwards,” he tweeted before adding, “#accept not except. Lol my bad.”



Edwards Wanted To Fight Masvidal Next

Ahead of his crowning moment, Edwards had already made up his mind about who he would take on in his first title defense. The Englishman shared that he was aiming to get a matchup with Masvidal, one of the biggest draws in the promotion, in the UK if things went according to plan.

“That guy is a bum, I didn’t see his call out but he’s a bum anyway,” Edwards told talkSPORT ahead of UFC 278. He’s just looking for another title shot, but I’ll grant him his wish after this fight. I want it in the UK, I’ll give the bum the opportunity to come fight for the title just to show everyone how s*** he is.”

With the 170 lb gold around his waist, Edwards would likely need to have a title rematch with Usman and wait for Masvidal.

Masvidal Wanted the Fight but Did Not Expect Edwards To Beat Usman

Masvidal was open to the idea of facing Edwards inside the cage even if he did not back him to beat Usman. The two have shared a fierce rivalry since 2019 when Masvidal struck Edwards with punches backstage in an altercation. Masvidal’s infamous quote of handing a “three-piece and a soda” was born from the incident caught on tape.

“I think naturally I’m faster than him,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “I know I’m smarter than him. I have more power. We’ve fought a lot of common opponents and he couldn’t do anything to them but give them a split decision. I put those same guys on stretchers.

“I do worry well with the strikers as everybody knows. It’s like those wrestlers, those guys who have wrestled since they were 7 years old. They can take me out of my comfort zone, put me on my back and not allow me to use all my tools where I have some problems. Leon’s not that guy. He doesn’t have that next level wrestling or endurance. I know he takes a lot of guys down, but the caliber of takedowns and the opponents that he does it to, it’s not me so I don’t see his grappling being a problem for a me. The striking, I welcome it. Let’s find out. Let’s go.”