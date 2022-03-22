UFC Enemies Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington Fight at Restaurant: Report

UFC enemies Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington got into a fight at a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, according to a recent report.

On Monday night, sports talk show radio host Andy Slater tweeted that the two combatants got into it at the Papi Steak restaurant, and that police had been called to the scene.

“SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach,” Slater tweeted. “Police have been called.”

Masvidal shared a video on Twitter a little while after Slater shared the news. Tagging Covington’s account in the tweet, Masvidal said: “I call this show your face challenge. What’s up? I’m from Dade County. You talk that s***, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa also took to Twitter, taking aim at Covington. “I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.”

Covington Was Shown in a Video at Papi Steak on Monday Night

Covington was shown in an Instagram Story on Monday night with the Nelk Boys, which was geo-located at Papi Steak, the scene of the incident in which Slater reported.

Covington Has Continued to Troll Masvidal Since Beating Him at UFC 272

Covington and Masvidal are former best friends turned bitter rivals. The two fought inside the Octagon earlier this month at UFC 272 and Covington took home the victory via dominant unanimous decision. Since then, “Chaos” has filled his Instagram feed trolling and ripping Masvidal, as well as declaring himself the “King of Miami.”

Sharing photos of himself punching Masvidal in several different posts, Covington wrote captions like: “Out Struck. Out Wrestled. Out Classed,” “How’s that humble pie taste Phony Montana?” and “I GOT YOU B**** @gamebredfighter.”

